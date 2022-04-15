Markel and US Equestrian Announce Continued Partnership, Title Sponsorship of Dressage Young and Developing Horse Programs

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Markel® for 2022 and 2023. As part of this partnership, Markel will continue as the title sponsor of the Markel/USEF Young Horse and Developing Horse Dressage National Championships, a longstanding partnership that started in 2005. Beginning in 2022, the partnership has expanded to include sponsorship of the Markel USEF/USDF Dressage Young Horse Emerging Program.

“Markel’s support of US Equestrian’s Young Horse and Developing Horse Dressage National Championships is one of the longest partnerships in the sport, and we’re so happy to have them expand that support to the Markel USEF/USDF Dressage Young Horse Emerging Program,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “We’re excited to see the bright future of American dressage through the next generation of equine athletes, and Markel’s dedication to these foundational programs is invaluable to the dressage community.”

The aim of the Markel USEF/USDF Dressage Young Horse Emerging Program is to provide strategic guidance and educational opportunities to selected young horses with the potential to compete at the highest levels of international competition in the future. The program is overseen by the USEF Dressage Young Horse Coach, Christine Traurig, and is an important stepping stone to the Dressage Development Program.

"We are excited to sponsor the Markel USEF/USDF Young Horse Emerging Program,” said Brandon Seger, Associate Director, Equine Operations at Markel. “We’re confident the coach, Christine Traurig, has the tools to build a competitive bridge between the elite young and developing horses and the highest levels of future competition.”

About Markel

Markelis a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the company’s businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.