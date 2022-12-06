Mandatory Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Resources Available for California-Based Members

Lexington, Ky. –The state of California Department of Justice has created and provided resources to assist with understanding and complying with California’s Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA). These are important for any California-based members, sport clubs and organizations, as well as any members, competition managers, or licensed officials that may compete in or work for competitions based in California.

USEF remains staunchly committed to fostering a safe environment for its young athletes. Resources like the ones provided by the California Department of Justice serve to educate and encourage members’ awareness of the warning signs of child abuse, demystify mandatory reporting requirements, and reduce barriers to reporting suspected child abuse or neglect.

Please take the time to review these provided materials and ensure you understand reporting options and requirements. A mandatory reporter should also ensure compliance with reporting requirements under federal law and the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which require certain individuals report known or suspected child abuse to the appropriate entities immediately or “as soon as possible,” defined as “within a 24-hour period.” Compliance with reporting obligations under CANRA does not necessarily satisfy the requirements of federal law and the Center, and vice versa. Failure of a mandatory reporter to report a reasonable suspicion of child abuse may subject the mandated reporter to jail time, monetary penalties, as well as disciplinary action by the U.S. Center for SafeSport or USEF.

It is a shared responsibility of the entire equestrian community to. With your assistance and continued commitment, we will spread the joy of horse sports by ensuring the safest place possible for all to enjoy.