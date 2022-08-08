Lyle and Salvino Qualify for FEI Grand Prix Freestyle at 2022 Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships presented by Helgstrand

Herning, Denmark – Adrienne Lyle and Salvino earned a start in the final class of the 2022 Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships presented by Helgstrand after a strong FEI Grand Prix Special Test placed them solidly inside of the top fifteen combinations. The pair earned a 75.669 percent from the judging panel to finish in ninth place overall and will return on Wednesday, August 10, for the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle, which will begin at 8:00 p.m. GMT+2/2:00 p.m. ET. Steffen Peters and Suppenkasper currently sit as second reserves for the freestyle after finishing on a 73.708 percent.

Adrienne Lyle & Salvino

©US Equestrian

Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino returned to Stutteri ASK Stadium, bouncing back in strong fashion after their FEI Grand Prix Test yesterday, which helped lift the team to their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualification. The duo produced strong piaffe and passage work once again, with positive marks from the judges, laying down a lovely mistake free test.



“That’s the first Special we’ve ridden since the CDI5* in February in Florida, so I was really happy with him, and he was a bit more relaxed and looser than in the Grand Prix, so he was able to show off a bit more in the piaffe and passage today and he didn’t put a foot wrong, so I can’t complain about much,” said Lyle. “Overall, he felt really honest, and he was going on his own so I didn’t have to use much leg because when he has that energy and drive, I can just pilot him around.”



Salvino, a 2008 Hanoverian stallion owned by Betsy Juliano LLC, appreciated the atmosphere today and rose to the occasion with Lyle to secure a coveted spot in the top fifteen finishers to move on to the freestyle on Wednesday. This will be the first time Lyle has ever ridden a freestyle in championship competition and is looking forward to showcasing the pair’s choreography under the lights.



“I think he’s in really good form and they may not be our highest scores, but he feels great in the warm-up and is always with me, so I can’t be happier than that. I love riding his freestyle and it’s the one that we did at World Cup Finals in 2019. We’ve changed a few things around and added some elements for the degree of difficulty, but I love his music. It’s really powerful and elegant and I think it’s going to be amazing in this stadium full of people."



Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper overcame a minor mistake in their passage tour to receive a 73.708 percent from the judging panel, which placed them just outside of the top fifteen to hold seventeenth place, making them the second reserve for Wednesday’s evening class. Overall, Peters was very pleased with Suppenkasper, a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Akiko Yamazaki and Four Winds Farm, who impressed in his extended work at both the trot and canter.



“We had one mistake from the passage to the medium trot, but the rest of the test felt great. The judges saw it different than I did and that’s okay, that’s a part of the game and a part of sport,” said Peters, as he discussed his test. “I thought his extensions felt great and he was a bit more active in the piaffe today, which is what we were looking for because he sways a bit less, and he did some beautiful pirouettes. Overall, I’m really very happy with him and wish the result was better.”



The FEI Grand Prix Freestyle will begin at 8:00 p.m. GMT+2/2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 10, to conclude dressage competition at Herning 2022. Lyle and Salvino will go ninth with a ride time of 9:50 p.m. GMT+2/3:50 p.m. ET.



Results

Ride Times

Watch



Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USADressage.



The USEF International High Performances Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.