Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ 2022 Series Qualifier to Return to U.S. with New Location in San Juan Capistrano, California

Lexington, Ky. – After a yearlong hiatus of Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ series competition in the United States, US Equestrian, along with the Federation Equestre International (FEI) are pleased to announce the return of a series qualifier to a new location at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., from May 10-15, 2022. The competition will mark the first time the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ USA will be held on the West Coast of the United States.



“Blenheim EquiSports is very excited to be hosting the U.S. leg of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup in 2022. It has been our goal to bring international caliber show jumping back to San Juan Capistrano and Southern California and highlighting the Nations Cup will be the pinnacle of our competition calendar next year,” said Stephanie Lightner of Blenheim EquiSports.



The U.S. leg of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ series was last held in 2020 in Wellington, Fla., with the COVID-19 pandemic halting plans for a 2021 edition. As the only qualifier for the series held on U.S. soil, the return of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ USA will serve as an opportunity for teams from North/Central America and Caribbean to earn points towards qualification for the annual final competition held in Barcelona, Spain in late September.



Additional details will be forthcoming and released over the next several months, including information on ticket sales, hospitality offerings, and further competition opportunities.



