Search
Become a Member
Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
Read
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
  1. Home
  2. Network & News
  3. Press Releases
  4. Article
  • Share:

Little Holds the Lead and Halliday-Sharp Moves into Second Place at the 2020 Buckeye Nutrition USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Nov 13, 2020, 8:23 PM EST

Marilyn Little patting RF Scandalous on the neck after their dressage test
Marilyn Little and RF Scandalous. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Mill Spring, N.C. – Marilyn Little and RF Scandalous are on top of the leaderboard in the 2020 Buckeye Nutrition USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship at the conclusion of the dressage phase on Friday at the MARS Tryon International Three-Day Event. The pair earned a 21.5 on their test on Thursday, and no one from the field of 62 national championship contenders could top it.

Little (Frederick, Md.) is happy to be competing at the four-star this week with her longtime partner, the 15-year-old Oldenburg mare known as “Kitty” and owned by Jacqueline Mars.

“I believe Kitty and I both tend to produce our best performances in the most pressurized moments, so I really look forward to the butterflies,” said Little. “We know how to do weeks like this, and I believe we have come into this weekend prepared and ready to take on all three phases the way we would like…The fact that I have the chance to be here at all with Kitty this weekend, with all the excitement that I have is a blessing—and frankly, a miracle—produced by the many incredible people around us. Their support deserves a personal best from both of us.”

Liz Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z
Elisabeth Halliday-Sharp and Deniro Z. ©Shannon Brinkman Photo

Elisabeth Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) and Deniro Z, the 12-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties and the Deniro Z Syndicate, posted the top score of Friday’s session, a 24.50, putting them into second place. Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Penn.) and Christine Turner’s 12-year-old Trakehner gelding, Tsetserleg, sit in third place heading into cross-country with a 26.50.

After a rainy night heading into Thursday and a Friday that began shrouded in thick fog, Saturday’s cross-country day is predicted to be cool and sunny—ideal for the horse-and-athlete pairs who will be taking on the Tryon International Equestrian Center’s White Oak cross-country course designed by Captain Mark Phillips.

Competition for the CCI4*-L is scheduled to continue with the cross-country phase beginning at 10:10 a.m. EST on Saturday morning.

Watch the 2020 Buckeye Nutrition USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship live now through November 15 on USEF Network.

Stay up to date on U.S. Eventing (USEF) by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Use #USAEventing.