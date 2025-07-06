Laura Kraut and Baloutinue Earn Podium Finish in Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen CSIO5*

©Shannon Brinkman

Aachen, Germany – Laura Kraut and Baloutinue delivered a standout performance in the Rolex Grand Prix of Aachen CSIO5* closing out a week of elite international competition on a high note for the U.S. Jumping Team athletes. The pair finished in second place after jumping three faultless rounds on the final day of competition in Aachen, Germany. Martin Fuchs (SUI) and Leonie Jei took the win, while Steve Guerdat (SUI) and Dynamix de Belheme finished in third.



Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Baloutinue, a 2010 Hanoverian gelding (Balou du Rouet x Landor S) owned by St. Bride’s Farm, and cared for by Margo Thomas, jumped in top form across all three rounds. The pair delivered fault-free efforts in round one and round two to qualify for the jump-off, where they produced another fast clear to secure second place, crossing through the finish in 52.41 seconds.



"I am very pleased with second place. For me, when there were eleven of the fastest riders in the world, I thought this might not go well. As the last rider to go, I knew the golden double before the last was the jump to clear quickly," said Kraut. "It was very difficult, and most people were quick until they got there. Instead of taking the risk, I stuck to my original plan, and I am pleased with Baloutinue, and where we finished today. It's been a great week for the United States, and feel like we're ending the week on a high note."



Three of the four U.S. combinations produced faultless scores in round one to finish inside the top eighteen combinations moving forward to contest round two. Kraut was joined by Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Fasther, a 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Vigo D'Arsouilles x Farmer) owned by Chansonette Farm, and cared for by Cory Tual, who also qualified through to the jump-off after two faultless rounds. Keenan and Fasther ultimately finished in sixth place after dropping a single rail in the jump-off to mark Keenan's third top-ten finish of the week. She also was awarded with the Aachen Style Award, presented to the week's most stylish jumping rider.



Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.) and Greya, a 2013 Oldenburg mare (Colestus x Contender) owned by Kent Farrington LLC, and cared for by Denise Moriarty, were the third clear for the U.S. in the first round. The pair finished one rail down in round two for 15th place overall.



McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Imperial HBF, a 2013 KWPN gelding (Glasgow vh Merelsnest x Original VDL) owned by Michael Smith, and cared for by Virginie Casterman, completed the day four faults in round one to just miss the cut-off for the second round.



