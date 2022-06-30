Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team Ready for Competition Start in SAP Cup CCIO4*-S Tomorrow

Aachen, Germany - The Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team will begin competition tomorrow in the SAP Cup CCIO4*-S at CHIO Aachen after passing the first Horse Inspection this afternoon at the venue. The team will contest both dressage and stadium tomorrow, returning Saturday, July 2, for cross-country. The team will feature four combinations for the U.S, including last year’s winners Will Coleman and Off The Record, as well as Buck Davidson (Unionville, Pa.) and Carlevo, Sydney Elliott (Bossier City, La.) and QC Diamantaire, and Meghan O’Donoghue and Palm Crescent. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello.

Will Coleman & Off The Record

©Taylor Pence/US Equestrian

CCIO4*-S Dressage Ride Times (GMT+2)

10:45 a.m. - William Coleman & Chin Tonic HS

11:46 a.m. - Sydney Elliott & QC Diamantaire

12:31 p.m. - Meghan O'Donoghure & Palm Crescent

1:31 p.m. - Buck Davidson, Jr. & Carlevo

2:16 p.m. - Will Coleman & Off The Record



