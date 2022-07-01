Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team Holds Third Place in Standings Heading into Cross-Country in SAP Cup CCIO4*-S

Aachen, Germany – The Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team finished a competitive day of two phases at CHIO Aachen in the SAP Cup CCIO4*-S sitting in third place heading into the final phase tomorrow. All four combinations contested dressage earlier this morning, with the stadium phase taking place in the evening in the main stadium with cross-country set to begin tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m. GMT+2.

Buck Davidson & Carlevo

©ShannonBrinkmanPhotography

The team was led by Sydney Elliott (Bossier City, La.) and QC Diamantaire, who received a 32.40 from the ground jury. The pair produced a solid test, with just a few bobbles, to finish in 28th place at the conclusion of the first phase. This is the second appearance for Elliott and QC Diamantaire, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens, at Aachen, being named to the team in 2021.



In their first appearance for the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team, Meghan O’Donoghue (Round Hill, Va.) and Palm Crescent, her own 2006 Thoroughbred gelding, executed one of best tests of their partnership together at the CCI4* level, earning a 31.60. Teammate Buck Davidson, Jr. (Unionville, Pa.) and Carlevo, a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Katherine O’Brien, broke the 70 percent mark, and finished their first phase on a score of 29.90 for 15th place overall after dressage.



Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Off The Record Syndicate, last year’s winners of the SAP Cup CCIO4*-S, laid down a strong test, impressing the judges and moving forward to the evening’s jumping on a 28.50 in ninth place overall.



Elliott and QC Diamantaire were the trailblazers for the team in the main arena and added 9.2 faults to their dressage score, dropping two rails and adding 1.2 in time. O’Donoghue guided Palm Crescent to an excellently executed round in their first time competing in the iconic main stadium. The pair finished with just 1.2 time and moved up to 15th overall heading into their strongest phase of cross-country tomorrow.



Davidson and Carlevo made a significant jump up the leaderboard after securing the only double clear effort of the day for the team. The pair made easy work of the course designed by Frank Rothenberger (GER) and will look ahead to tomorrow on a score of 29.90. Coleman and Off The Record added just a single rail to their score, adding four faults to their dressage score of 28.50 for a total two-phase score of 32.50.



CCIO4*-S Cross-Country Ride Times (GMT+2)

10:38 a.m. – Will Coleman & Off The Record

10:46 a.m. – Sydney Elliott & QC Diamantaire

11:06 a.m. – Meghan O’Donoghue & Palm Crescent

11:54 a.m. – Buck Davidson & Carlevo

11:58 a.m. – William Coleman & Chin Tonic HS



Schedule

Results

Watch



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.