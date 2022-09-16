Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team Concludes Dressage in Third Place With Sights Set on Cross-Country Phase

Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy – The Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team saw the final two team combinations, as well as individual pair, complete their dressage tests before the ground jury today at the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championship, finishing the day on a score of 76.6. Tamie Smith and Mai Baum, shined, earning a 24.0, with Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF rounding out the day, earning a 26.2 from the panel. Ariel Grald and Leamore Master Plan produced a 32.5 to sit in 48th place individually.

Tamie Smith & Mai Baum

©ShannonBrinkmanPhotography

While attention now turns to the Giuseppe Della Chiesa (ITA)-designed track across the hills of Pratoni, Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello was pleased with the team’s performance at the conclusion of the first phase, as they currently hold third place with two days of competition remaining, as Great Britain and Germany maintain first and second overnight, with New Zealand chasing the podium in fourth.



“Obviously I’m thrilled with the last couple of days. Every single one of the riders rode up to their potential, but having said that, we have to put that out of our heads and go into cross-country like we’re a few places lower than third and not feel the pressure of where we are after the dressage,” said Costello. “We need to go out there like we have nothing to lose – ride smart, ride aggressive, and this is the time to make it happen.”



Tamie Smith (Murrietta, Calif.) and Mai Baum, a stalwart combination in the dressage, rose to the occasion and overcame a bobble in their medium trot early on to receive a 24.0 from the panel, placing them in fifth individually and helping to secure the team’s current podium position. Of her test, Smith was pleased with the performance from Mai Baum, a 2006 German Sport Horse gelding owned by Alex Ahearn, Ellen Ahearn, and Eric Markell, expressing her gratitude for his continued intensity and poise.



“I feel like our test was better than Badminton and he’s in much better self-carriage and relaxation and most of it was all brilliant, unfortunately had that one little mistake, but you have to try and go for it and he wasn’t quite strong enough to hold it, but he tried to give me everything,” said Smith. “I’m still super ecstatic and it’s a 24 at a world championship, so I’ll take it.”



Of the course, Smith noted that rideability will be key and that is one of Mai Baum’s strengths. She explained, “I think it is a rider’s type course because it’s fast, but the horses also have to be rideable and he’s all of those things. He’s smart and brave, so I’m really looking forward to getting out there.”



As the anchor combinations, the pressure was on Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and his longtime partner Tsetserleg TSF, cantered down their fourth championship centerline together, and were marked well by the panel to receive a 26.2. Martin took a different approach with Tsetserleg TSF before this championship, focusing on lighter training to keep the 2007 Trakehner gelding owned by Christine, Tommie, and Thomas Turner, fresh and ready to give his all for the team this week in Italy.



“He’s such a trier this little horse and he’s so reliable in there. He was a bit quiet and backed-off, so I wish I maybe had one less ride, but that can backfire as well at these big championships if they get too nervous, so all and all I was pleased and it could have gone better, but also could have gone worse,” said Martin of his test with Tsetserleg TSF. “I’m pretty confident about tomorrow. It’s a testing course and at these championships is always a lot of pressure. I’m on a veteran and he’s done bigger and longer courses, so I have some comfort knowing he’s just a champion.”



As the individual combination representing the U.S. Land Rover Eventing Team, Grald and Leamore Master Plan, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Anne Eldridge, earned a 32.4 from the judges and are looking forward to tomorrow’s gallop around the technical, yet terrain-heavy track.



“Dressage isn’t always his strength because he can get very exuberant and nervous, so my main goal was to go in there and keep him with me and I think for the most part he really did that. Obviously, the competitive rider in me wants to go in there and knock it out of the park, but we are building each time and getting a little better each year,” said Grald. In her first championship, she is trying to take everything in and soak in the moment of something she’s been working towards all of her life. “This is amazing. It’s so easy to get laser focused and put tunnel vision on, but I’m trying to take some breaths and look around to take in where I am. I have great teammates and I am so honored to be here with all of them.”



Ride Times

Watch

Results



Learn more about the 2022 FEI Eventing World Championships at pratoni2022.it/en/.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.