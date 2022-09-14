Land Rover U.S. Driving Team Ready for 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses

Le Pin-au-Haras, France – The Land Rover U.S. Driving Team finished the horse inspection and is set for the start of the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses hosted in Le Pin-au-Haras, France, from September 15-18, 2022. The U.S. contingent is led by Chef d’Equipe Dee Aldrich, Team Coach Suzy Stafford, and Team Leader Danielle Aamodt with Team Veterinarian Dr. Jon Furlong. The combinations have been busy with final preparations and are ready to compete on the world stage.

The Land Rover U.S. Driving Team is made up of Taylor Bradish and Katydid Duchess, Raymond Helmuth and Kendro, and Carrie Ostrowski and Gellerduht. These combinations are making their world championship debut after strong results in the leadup to the event. Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) and Jennifer Matheson’s 2009 Welsh pony cross mare are consistent performers who won the 2020, 2021, and 2022 USEF Advanced Single Horse Combined Driving National Championships. Helmuth (Cambridge, Iowa) and Helmuth Equine’s 2015 Dutch Warmblood stallion were the 2022 USEF Advanced Single Horse Combined Driving Reserve National Champions at the Katydid CDE and finished second in the Kentucky Classic CDE CAI3*-H1. Ostrowski (Lexington, Ky.) and her own 2011 KWPN gelding finished third in the 2022 USEF Advanced Single Horse Combined Driving National Championship at the Katydid CDE and the Kentucky Classic CDE CAI3*-H1.

Three experienced combinations are representing the U.S. as individuals at the world championship: Leslie Berndl and Impressive, Donna Crooskton and Viktor, and Vernon Helmuth and Ebony VDK. Berndl (Lexington, Ky.) makes her fifth FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses appearance and hopes to have a top performance with her own 2013 Dutch Warmblood gelding, who won the Bugac CAI3*-H1 and was third in the Pleternica CAI3*-H1 earlier this summer. Crookston (Saltsburg, Pa.) makes her seventh FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses appearance and her third consecutive appearance with her own 2008 Dutch Harness gelding after the duo won the Grand Oaks CDE and was second at the Bromont CAI3*-H1 earlier this year. Helmuth (Lodi, Calif.) makes his second FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses and aims to have solid results with and Sebastian Warneck’s 2009 KWPN mare, who was ninth out of a large field in the Ksiaz CAI3*-H1 this summer.

Competition Information

Competition at the FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses will begin on Thursday, September 15, and continue through Sunday, September 18. The driven dressage phase will run Thursday and Friday, followed by Saturday’s marathon phase. Competition concludes Sunday with the cones phase determining the team and individual medals.

Find out more information about the FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses.

