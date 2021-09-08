Land Rover U.S. Driving Team Ready for 2021 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs

Kronenberg, the Netherlands – The Land Rover U.S. Driving Team is set for the start of the 2021 FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs, running from September 8-12 in Kronenberg, the Netherlands. Chef d’Equipe Marcie Quist guides the U.S contingent at the prestigious event.

The Land Rover U.S. Driving Team consists of a talented group of athletes and horses. Jacob Arnold makes his third FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs appearance. Arnold (Goshen, Ky.) won the USEF Advanced Pair Horse Combined Driving National Championship back in May and finished sixth last month in the Drebkau CAI3*-H2. Arnold is driving Kenji V, a 2015 KWPN gelding; Kian, a 2015 KWPN gelding, and Pluto Revans, a 2006 Lipizzaner gelding, all owned by Steve Wilson.

James Miller makes his second FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs appearance. Miller (Lakewood Ranch, Fla.) was the USEF Advanced Pair Horse Combined Driving Reserve National Champion and finished third in the Drebkau CAI3*-H2. He is driving Gentleman, a 2011 KWPN gelding; Flavian, a 2010 KWPN gelding, both owned by the driver; and Agussto’s Armoei, a 2005 KWPN gelding, owned by Misdee Wrigley Miller.

Paul Maye makes his first FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs appearance. Maye (Fairfield, Va.) has had success in the single pony, pair horses, and four-in-hand horses divisions over the years, and most recently finishing third in the USEF Advanced Pair Horse Combined Driving National Championship. He is driving Harmony’s Java, a 2014 Dutch Harness Horse; Harmony’s Domonic, a 2010 Dutch Harness Horse; and Harmony’s Ziezo, a 2011 Irish Cob, all owned by Harmony Amateur Sports Foundation.

The individuals competing for the U.S. at the FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs have a wealthy of experience. Scott Dancer (Woodside, Calif.) makes his third FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs appearance, after finishing 11th in the Ptakowice CAIO4*-H2. He is driving Basco M, a 2006 KWPN gelding; Alibaba 137, a 2010 Ostfriesen/Alt-Oldenbruger gelding; and Cor Theodoor, a 2007 KWPN gelding, all owned by Bruno Vantomme.

Vernon Helmuth (Lodi, Calif.) makes his second FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs appearance and recently finished 10th in the Drebkau CAI3*-H2. He is driving Fernando, a 2010 KWPN gelding; Ebony VDK, a 2009 KWPN gelding; and Chris, a 2007 KWPN gelding, all owned by Sebastian Warneck.

Kathrin Dancer (Woodside, Calif.) makes her fourth FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs appearance, coming off of a 10th-place finish in the Ptakowice CAIO4*-H2. She is driving Ivilandro, a 2013 KWPN gelding; Isaac, a 2013 KWPN gelding; and Intens, a 2013 KWPN gelding, all owned by the driver.

Competition Information

Competition begins with the dressage phase on Thursday and Friday, followed by the marathon phase on Saturday. The final results will be decided on Sunday following the cones phase.

Find out more about the FEI Driving World Championship for Pairs.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.