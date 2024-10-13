Knowles and Starburst in the USEF/USEA CCI2*YH-S Developing Horse National Championship

Leesburg, Va. – The USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championship concluded at Morven Park International Horse Trials, with a combination awarded for their performance in the CCI2*YH-S division. The USEF/USEA Developing Horse National Championships is a joint championship between the USEF and USEA intended to identify horses with the ability to contribute positively to the USEF Elite Program with potential to achieve podium scores within the next three quadrennials.



The CCI2*YH-S track, designed by Derek de Grazia (USA) challenged the class, ensuring combinations felt confident and accomplished following their cross through the finish. The CCI2*YH-S division saw an incredibly competitive division vie for top honors. A total of 24 combinations started on Friday in the dressage, with Alexandra Knowles (Lexington, Ky.) and Starburst, lead through all three phases. Knowles and Starburst, a 2018 Irish Sport Horse mare (Sligo Candy Boy x Monalease) owned by Katherine O’Brien, earned an impressive 24.8 on the flat before producing a fast, clear cross-country round.

“I saw a video of her online and we purchased her through the Goresbridge Go for Gold sale. Her walk was just next level. I sent the video to her now owners. I knew we weren’t looking for a three-year-old, but I just couldn’t get her out of my head. We ended up last minute registering for the auction from the U.S., and my owners ended up getting really into it, so we bought her,” said Knowles. “She’s been a fun horse to produce, not an easy horse to produce, but really has made me take my time with her.”



The pair finished the weekend on their dressage score after their stadium round, which kept them solidly at the top of the leaderboard through all three phases to capture national championship honors. The duo, who have been partnered for the last three years, have been working throughout the year at the preliminary and CCI2* level, targeting this event as a real test for their partnership.



“This weekend was the first time I’ve put it to her to really see where we’re at. I’ve been so careful and cautious to keep her fighting for me, and not against me, and I said we’re going for it. She stepped up to the plate and she’s a sensitive mare,” she continued. “She was absolutely on-side and focused on me and with me. She was unbelievable. I will continue to take it slow, and she isn’t one that I will keep putting pressure on.”



“It’s so natural for her and going up the levels is going to be easier for her because she wants a challenge. I have to keep myself in check and make sure she continues to be well-produced. I have a lot of respect for her, and I think she now has some respect for me so it’s more of a team. She’s a one-person horse and what a fun challenge to have.”



Of their plans for 2025, Knowles emphasized her desire to keep a conservative balance given Starburst’s upper-level potential and her bold, charismatic personality. Knowles said, “If she’s ready, the goal would be to do the 7YO championships next year. If you back it up from there, she’ll get a nice vacation, and I think the break for her will be a solid month to six weeks, and she’ll have some time to process and reflect and grow. I’ll keep things light this winter and do a couple easy preliminaries to start. It’s all about building confidence, but I think the Championships next year at the CCI3*-S level or the CCI3*-L level, but I want to make sure I keep her confident and happy.”



Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Box Como, a 2018 Swedish Warmblood gelding (Jaguar Mail x Box Compris) owned by Meg Pellegrini, finished in second place in the division on a three-phase score of 27.2. The pair also completed the weekend on their dressage score, while Madison Tempkin (Lexington, Ky.) and Fernhill Bertus, a 2018 Hanoverian gelding (Balou Peggio x Celine) owned by Beth Brown, took third place overall on a final score of 29.8 after adding 2.4-time penalties on cross-country and jumping clear on the final day of competition.



The CCI3*YH-S is also a national championship division, though lack of U.S. completions after the cross-country phase, made the championship unable to be awarded at the level. Monica Spencer (NZL) and Marvel ultimately won the division on a final score of 51.4.



