Junior and Young Rider Freestyles Close out Dressage Competition at 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships

Traverse City, Mich. – The final day of competition at the 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships in Traverse City, Michigan, closed on a high note with the Junior and Young Rider Individual Freestyle competitions, part of the Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF. Riders brought their best to the final classes of the week in freestyle tests set to bold musical choices, earning podium spots and personal bests as the curtain fell on another unforgettable year of youth dressage.



Sophia Rokstad Earns Freestyle Gold with Personal Best for Canada

Sophia Rokstad (CAN) topped the podium in the Young Rider Individual Freestyle, delivering a personal best score of 73.350% aboard Lord Nunes. Her upbeat Taylor Swift-inspired freestyle delighted the judges and crowd alike, earning Canada’s first gold of the dressage competition.

“Last year, we were eliminated in the Individual Final, and that was really hard on me mentally,” said Rokstad. “I came back this year with a lot of drive and confidence. To win freestyle gold means everything; it’s the highlight of my year.”

Lexie Kment (Palmyra, Neb.) and Gatino Van Hof Olympia, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Apache x P Siltana VH Olympia) owned by Jami Kment, took silver with a score of 73.325%, adding a third medal to her NAYC tally this week.

“This week has been so incredible,” said Kment. “To be able to compete here as a Young Rider with a horse I know so well and love so much, and with my mom as my coach and teammate, it’s just really special. Riding to my freestyle music, 'This is the Thank You' by Megan Woods, I had the biggest smile on my face the whole way down centerline. It just captured how thankful I am for everything and everyone that brought me here. I’ve been coming to NAYC for years, and to walk away from this one with three medals and so many memories is something I’ll always hold close.”

Marin Roth (Bloomington, Ill.) and Erin Meadows Jägermeister, her own 2014 Zweibrücker gelding (Rastede x Jade), earned the bronze with a personal best score of 72.170%, capping off a week of consistency.

“I’ve had him since he was an unbroke 3-year-old,” said Roth. “To ride into an arena like this and feel at home is everything. I was really proud of our left pirouette, it’s come so far this year.”

Roth also reflected on what it meant to compete as part of a full team and give back to younger athletes in the Children’s division. “Our Region 2 team is like home base for me,” she said. “It was really fun to have the Children’s division added this year because we could mentor those younger riders. I’ve done NAYC before, and so have my teammates, and we got to support the kids who were experiencing it for the first time. We all made it into the freestyle, and watching everyone get better each day was amazing.”

All three medalists shared that one of the most meaningful parts of the week was the sense of community and camaraderie across regions and countries.

“To be here and have people cheer for you, give you hugs, support you, even though they’re your competitors, is what makes this championship so unique,” said Kment.

Junior Freestyle Gold for Eila Fisk and Quaresma

In the Junior Individual Freestyle, Eila Fisk (Aiken, S.C.) danced to the top of the podium with Quaresma, a 2016 Oldenburg gelding (Quartensprung x Gala), owned by Gina Fisk, earning gold on a score of 70.980% for her vintage 1920s swing-themed freestyle.

“I made my freestyle myself,” said Fisk. “I found the trot music at a show in Germany two years ago and knew I wanted to use it. I did a lot of online research for help with the canter music, putting it together was a fun challenge.”

The performance peaked during the final extended trot line. “He was right there with me,” she added. “His ears were up, he felt the music, and I could tell he was having fun.”

Catherine Burlew (Denver, Colo.) and Hojgaardens Scirocco, her own 2014 Danish Warmblood gelding (Tailormade Temptation x A-male), took home the silver medal on a score of 70.765% with a Queen-inspired freestyle that lit up the arena.

“I’ve always loved Queen, so I knew I wanted something upbeat and expressive to match Scirocco’s energy,” said Berlew. “We actually played through a few songs during training, and he just lit up when he heard these. This week has been so special not just because of our rides, but because of the people. Being part of a combined region team means you get to know riders from different areas, and that just makes the experience even richer. You leave with more friends and more support than you came in with.”

Ainsley Leach (CAN) and Frangelico, earned the bronze on a 70.665% for their Hamilton-themed freestyle.

“I’m not usually a musical theatre fan, but I’ve become a bit of a Hamilton fan,” said Leach with a laugh. “I knew the music by heart and was able to make the pattern myself. I just wanted to go in, ride a clean test, and have fun.”



For all three riders, the highlight of NAYC wasn’t just the competition, but the atmosphere.

“This was my first NAYC,” said Fisk. “What surprised me the most was the number of people standing at the rail to cheer for you, your region, other regions, even your competitors. It means so much.”



