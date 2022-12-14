Jumping Athletes Announced for 2023 USEF Horsemastership Training Series

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will be participating in the 2023 USEF Horsemastership Training Series. The first in-person session will take place January 5-8 in Wellington, Fla.

The Horsemastership Training Series is designed to identify and develop the next generation of top U.S. Jumping team athletes and includes mounted and unmounted sessions with top professionals. This year’s instructors for the mounted sessions are Anne Kursinski, McLain Ward, and Kent Farrington.

Athletes ages 16 to 21 were invited to participate in the 2023 Horsemastership Training Series based on their results at U.S. Jumping Pathway Programs, along with wildcard athletes.

Athletes selected for the 2023 USEF Horsemastership Training Series are listed below in alphabetical order:

Maya Aryal (Herndon, Va.)

Emma Blumenkrantz (Colts Neck, N.J.)

Elisa Broz (Freedom, Calif.)

Tessa Downey (Houston, Texas)

Jake Endicott (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

Emmanuelle Greenberg (Aspen, Colo.)

Kate Hagerty (Terrebonne, Ore.)

Alexa Leong (Sacramento, Calif.)

Taylor Madden (Wellington, Fla.)

Trent McGee (Granada Hills, Calif.)

Audrey Schulze (Saddle River, N.J.)

Corinne Sweeney (Oyster Bay, N.Y.)

The 2023 USEF Horsemastership Training Series mounted sessions will be livestreamed on USEF Network. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, January 6

8:00 a.m.: Flatwork Demonstration with Anne Kursinski

9:15 a.m.: Flatwork Group 1

10:30 a.m.: Flatwork Group 2

Saturday, January 7

8:00 a.m.: Gymnastics Demonstration with McLain Ward

9:15 a.m.: Gymnastics Group 1

11:00 a.m.: Gymnastics Group 2

Sunday, January 8

8:30 a.m.: Jumping Group 1 with Kent Farrington

10:00 a.m.: Jumping Group 2 with Kent Farrington

For more information, contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected].

