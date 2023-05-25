In Memoriam: Stephen G. Soule, VMD (1947-2023)

US Equestrian is saddened by the news of the passing of accomplished equine veterinarian Stephen Soule on May 25, 2023.

Dr. Soule was born in Milford, Connecticut, in 1947 and spent his formative years near Frederick, Md., where he fostered his love of horses. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine in 1973 and interned at the New Bolton Center.

Dr. Stephen Soule

Starting his career as the racetrack veterinarian for the Pennsylvania State Racing Commission, Dr. Soule and a group of partners went on to create the Delaware Equine Center in Cochranville, Penn., where he specialized in lameness, performance problems, and surgery. He relocated to Wellington, Fla., in 1992, establishing his practice and working closely with the Palm Beach Equine Clinic in sport horse medicine until his retirement in 2013.

In addition to managing his busy practice, being published in numerous industry journals, and lecturing at veterinary conferences, Dr. Soule served for over two decades as an official US Equestrian Team Veterinarian beginning in 1978, and he had the distinction of serving as one of five international veterinarians who officiated at the 1996 Olympic Games. For over 35 years, he served as an official veterinarian for over 100 equestrian competitions, including the Washington International Horse Show.

Noted for his kindness, respect, and integrity, Dr. Soule was well-respected by his many friends and colleagues. “Not only was Steve a dear friend and fishing buddy for over 40 years, but he was also a thoughtful and exacting practitioner, an excellent horseman, and someone who was genuinely concerned about equine welfare,” stated Richard D. Mitchell, DVM, MRCVS, DACVSMR, a principal at Fairfield Equine & Associates and, like Soule, a former US Equestrian Team veterinarian. This sentiment was echoed when Dr. Soule became the recipient of the 2009 Marty Simensen Memorial Trophy, which recognizes humanitarian acts within the equestrian community and reflected Soule’s unwavering passion, vision, and commitment to the equestrian community.

Dr. Soule enjoyed his retirement years with his wife, Jeanette, in the Florida Keys, filling his days with sailing, fishing, scuba diving, and spending time with his many friends, siblings, and beloved nephews.

A celebration of life for Dr. Soule will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation in his honor.