Important Eventing Rule Changes Effective December 1, 2021

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian (USEF) Eventing has several standard rule changes approved for the 2022 competition year coming into effect on December 1, 2021.

A complete list of the approved rule changes can be found here.

Also, effective December 1, 2021, is the addition of an Annex 5. Annex 5 will house the USEF/USEA Eventing Competition Standards which were written, reviewed, and approved by the USEA Board of Governors and the USEF Eventing Sport Committee, International Disciplines Council, and Board of Directors. The Competition Standards are established to provide consistency in the quality of facilities and services offered in Federation Eventing competitions. The USEF/USEA Eventing Competition Standards can be viewed here.

The current USEF Eventing Chapter can be found on the USEF website here. The Eventing Annexes can be found here. The complete 2022 USEF Rule Book can be found here.

Questions can be directed to Amber Braun, Director of Eventing Sport Administration & Management, at [email protected].