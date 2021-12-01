Important Dressage Rule Changes Effective December 1, 2021

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian (USEF) Dressage has several rule changes approved for the 2022 competition year, including a complete rewrite to DR120 – Dress, effective December 1, 2021. The changes to DR120 will modernize many of the dress code rules, keeping familiar traditional attire in the rule while giving riders many more choices and flexibility, to suit their modern tastes, fabrics and color choices for the competition arena. The provisions of this section apply to all classes and levels, including Championships, at USEF-Licensed, USDF-recognized dressage competitions. CDI riders should continue to look to FEI Dressage Chapter rules for attire permitted in International Events.
A complete list of the approved rule changes, including the DR120 rewrite, can be found here.
Also effective December 1, 2021, is Annex B, which outlines the requirements for US athletes to enter CDIs (FEI Competitions). These requirements will be checked once an athlete completes the FEI entry portal for a CDI. For more information on how to access the USEF FEI Entry Portal, head to the U.S. FEI Competitions page of the website.
Complete USEF Dressage Rules can be found on the USEF website here.
Questions should be directed to Lauren Moore, Director of Sport Management Administration, or [email protected].
by U.S. Equestrian Communications Department | Nov 2, 2021, 12:40 PM EST
