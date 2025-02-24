Horseware to Continue as Official Awards Blanket of US Equestrian and U.S. National Championships

©Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with Horseware Products, Ltd., as the Official Awards Blanket of US Equestrian and US National Championships. Horseware Products, Ltd. is also an Official Prize Sponsor of select US Equestrian Championships.

Horseware has been a longstanding partner of US Equestrian for more than 10 years, providing high-quality blankets and prizes for some of US Equestrian’s most popular and recognized National Championships.



“Horseware blankets have been a long-time favorite among US Equestrian athletes for their durability and design,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “We are excited to continue to partner with Horseware to ensure our athlete’s horses stay comfortable, protected, and looking their best. They are sure to be a significant factor in the desire to earn a Championship or Reserve Championship title.”



"At Horseware Ireland, we are delighted to renew our relationship with US Equestrian and reinforce our shared commitment to the equestrian community,” said Horseware Ireland CMO, Carma Caughlan. “For us, it’s about more than just providing innovative products—it’s about supporting the athletes, horses, and everyone who makes this sport so special. This renewed collaboration allows us to continue championing excellence both in and out of the arena, and we’re excited about the future we’re building together with US Equestrian."



About Horseware

Horseware Ireland is a leading producer of equestrian and pet products including horse blankets, therapy products, leather, clothing, and accessories. Since 1985, Horseware Ireland has a proud history of leading the way with ground-breaking products that improve the experience of the equestrian sports. The commitment to making life better for horses, riders, retail partners, staff and for the world remains at the forefront of everything we do. We believe that because we create, we innovate. And through innovation we aim to make a difference to the lives of you and your horses. Horseware.com/en-us



For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.