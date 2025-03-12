Horses and Heritage: The Craftsmanship of the US Equestrian Open Trophy

Horses are a familiar creative muse for Susanne Ross Blackinton-Juaire, a sixth-generation silversmith and the heart of S.R. Blackinton. Founded in 2018 on principles of craftsmanship and design excellence, this family-run business based in Smithfield, R.I., has been a beacon in the silversmithing world for over 160 years. The United States Equestrian Federation headquarters in Lexington, Ky. is home to over 140 perpetual trophies that are awarded annually at the Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards. When the US Equestrian Open series was ideated, the team at USEF knew that S.R. Blackinton was the team to call upon for a new addition.

Photo Courtesy of S.R. Blackinton

S.R. Blackinton began in 1862 with Susanne’s great-great-grandfather Roswell Blackinton and his company: R. Blackinton & Co. His dedication to the craft laid the foundation for a lineage of artisans who have upheld the highest standards of silversmithing. For six generations, the Blackinton family has contributed unique talents to the trade, ensuring the spirit of their forebears lives on in every piece they create.



Susanne’s own path into the family business started in her teenage years. She spent her early days in the packing department of New England Sterling, founded in 1969 by Susanne’s father Ross Blackinton, where she witnessed the magic of trophy-making. Being in the workshop with her father was a bonding experience. Her father helped craft many early editions of the revered Kentucky Derby gold cup trophy, which ignited a creative spark in Susanne. Through mentorship from legendary silversmith Walter Bigo, she nurtured her skills and committed to the craft.



The partnership with her husband, Bill Juaire, has enriched the growth of the family business. Bill, known for his metal-spinning skills, founded New England Copperworks in the early 2000s and specialized in copper ornamentals. When Susanne joined him in 2006, their collaboration flourished, leading to the creation of fine silver works and jewelry. Together with their daughter, seventh generation silversmith Skyla Blackinton-Juaire, they have crafted awards for events like The BIG3 basketball championship and The Preakness Stakes.



During her apprenticeship, Susanne made a promise to herself: “Someday, I will make the Kentucky Derby trophy.” That promise has come full circle as she and her team not only craft the trophy annually for the legendary horse race but are now adding a new equestrian sport series to their portfolio: The US Equestrian Open. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first trophy S.R. Blackinton has created for an equestrian sport outside of horse racing. “Other trophies we’ve made have been for dog shows, golf tournaments, and corporate awards. I love this opportunity because I’ve always loved watching jumping and eventing,” Susanne explained.



The design process for the US Equestrian Open trophy began with a bold vision to step away from traditional cup designs. The result? A stunning three-sided tower that stands two feet high, adorned with three-dimensional horse and rider silhouettes. Susanne recalls, “We were really limited in what we could take on for trophies and we had shut down many commissions. But, when we saw the inquiry from the US Equestrian team, we knew this one had us interested.”



Skyla, Susanne’s daughter, added, “There’s so much to learn from this project. It was a little intimidating at first. It started with CAD models that got 3D printed. At one point, we had a whole herd of 3D-printed horses to consider for size and positioning.”



The journey to the trophy completion hasn’t been without its challenges. “All the days and months meshed together,” Skyla shares, “It’s been a busy year. The conversation started in the summer, and we got going pretty quickly. Brian, our head silversmith, put together some CAD images, and the horses came in as an afterthought. Initially, we thought adding the three horses would be easy, but it became one of the biggest tasks to get right.”



Susanne reflected on the intricate design process, “I was focused on the horse’s muscle tone and positioning,” she explained. The marketing team at US Equestrian provided many photos of horse-and-athlete combinations from various events to help the Blackinton-Juaires with this process, and they’ve left no detail untouched. Susanne continued, “We realized that when a rider is jumping, their posture matters! One of the things we’ve homed in on is applying the reins, so I’ve been studying photos to see how they drape.”



Despite the design hurdles, the S.R. Blackinton team remained committed to excellence. The trophy features silver plating and intricate details, including the double bridle specifically designed for the dressage horse and athlete. At the top of the trophy, a US Equestrian tulip horse is plated in gold. A special feature of the design is that the tulip horse can rotate, making the trophy ready to be photographed from every angle at all three discipline finals.



In addition to the trophy, S.R. Blackinton plans to introduce a line of fine jewelry inspired by the trophy design, which will be unveiled at the Rolex US Equestrian Open Grand Prix Final at Wellington International in Wellington, Fla. on March 29. This extension of their artistry ensures that the spirit of the US Equestrian Open resonates with fans and participants alike.



The Blackinton-Juaires are hopeful that the trophy will make a lasting impression on the athletes throughout the year. “I hope they love it,” Susanne shared. Athletes who win the discipline specific finals will take home special keeper trophies. She added, “Each keeper will have elements of the perpetual trophy, and we’ve made sure each horse’s details are just right – from their tails to their hooves.”



In a world where many artisanal crafts have been lost to time, S.R. Blackinton serves as a reminder that true artistry is timeless. As they etch their mark on the US Equestrian Open, Susanne and her family honor their past while embracing a bright future that will see many equestrian athletes and horses hoisting their trophy in the air in victory at the US Equestrian Open jumping, eventing, and dressage finals for years to come.



