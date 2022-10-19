Hannah Sue Hollberg and Capitol HIM Top USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship, Woods Baughman and C’est La Vie 135 Maintain Lead in CCI5*-L After Dressage at MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill Presented by Brown Advisory

Elkton, Md. – The second day of dressage had lovely fall weather at the MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory, much different from Thursday’s rainy conditions. Hannah Sue Hollberg and Capitol HIM moved into the lead in the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship, while Woods Baughman and C’est La Vie 135 maintained their top spot on the CCI5*-L leaderboard.

USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship

Hannah Sue Hollberg and Capitol HIM

(Shannon Brinkman Photo)

Hollberg (Kennett Square, Pa.) and Capitol HIM excelled in the atmosphere of the main arena to take hold of the top spot in the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship. The pair earned a score of 26.0 from the ground jury of Peter Gray (CAN) and Valerie Pride (USA). Hollberg took over the ride on “Chito” a few years ago from owner Christa Schmidt due to the 2007 Holsteiner gelding being hot and intimidated by horses heading toward him in the warm-up ring. Capitol HIM came into his own with Hollberg in the irons.

“I knew he was capable of throwing down a really good test. He used to get a bit more nervous in atmosphere like this, but he has actually gotten so much better to the point that I can ride him even stronger with more atmosphere,” said Hollberg. “I’m just learning what makes him kind of shine, whereas before I would get a little tentative and that would make him more nervous. I learned that the stronger I ride him and try to go for really good marks, the better he goes. That definitely showed today. As I went, I was like, ‘Oh, I can keep asking for more,’ which is so nice and rare in this type of atmosphere.”

Hollberg has developed a strong partnership with Capitol HIM. She said she feels lucky to ride him and enjoys his kind disposition.

“He’s like a big teddy bear. He is the sweetest horse in the whole world,” said Hollberg. “He is actually [Hollberg’s CCI5*-L mount] Harbour Pilot’s best friend; they turn out together. He is the boss, which is so funny because he is scared of other horses when I’m riding him. He has got such a cool confidence. He loves his job, and he’ll do anything for me. He is such a cool horse.”

Saturday’s cross-country day will be influential as combinations tackle a solid track designed by Ian Stark (GBR). Hollberg praised Stark and his team for their work at the venue.

“The courses look beautiful. I think Ian [Stark] has done a really good job, and the course builders made such beautiful jumps,” said Hollberg. “I really like the flow of the course this year more than last year. I think he has really improved well on it.”

Elisa Wallace (Reddick, Fla.) and Renkum Corsair had a lovely test to sit close behind the leaders in second place on a score of 26.4. Wallace and Corsair Syndicate, LLC’s 2010 Holsteiner gelding are a new partnership, but have racked up strong placings this year and are off to a good start at Maryland.

Young rider Cassie Sanger (Lakeville, Conn.) and Fernhill Zoro were the final pair down centerline in the CCI3*-L and delivered an impressive test. Sanger and Nina Sanger’s 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding scored 26.6 while looking right at home in an elite field of competitors.

Woods Baughman and C'est La Vie 135 competing on Thursday

(Shannon Brinkman Photo)

CCI5*-L

Baughman (Lexington, Ky.) and C’est La Vie 135 held onto their lead from Thursday after going in some of the worst rain of the day. Baughman and the 2008 Hanoverian gelding, who Woods co-owns with his parents Kim Baughman and James Baughman Jr., lead the division with a score of 27.2 from the ground jury of Christian Landolt (SUI), Gretchen Butts (USA), and Judy Hancock (GBR).

Tim Price (NZL) and Coup de Coeur Dudevin sit two-tenths of a point behind the leaders on a score of 27.4. The 2012 Selle Français gelding owned by Jean-Louis Stauffer is contesting his first CCI5*-L, but he has an excellent pilot in the form of Price, the current number one on the FEI Eventing World Athlete Rankings.

“I have kind of taken a leap of faith with us,” said Price. “He is very short on experience, but what he has done, he has done extremely well. He chews it up at the gallop up to the fences and he just has a smile on his face. It is my job to give him a good experience going around the course.”

Alexandra Knowles and Morswood

(Shannon Brinkman Photo)

Alexandra Knowles (Lexington, Ky.) and Morswood had a stellar test to sit in third place on a score of 28.8. Knowles was 11th with Katherine O’Brien’s 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding at last year’s Maryland CCI5*-L and aims to have another strong performance after highlighting the horse’s growth in the dressage phase.

“I am really happy with it,” Knowles said of her test. “He has been getting stronger over the last couple months. Since last year, he came back a more mature, stronger horse, and today he really gave it his all.”

Looking ahead to cross-country, Thursday’s rain affected the footing out on course, but Knowles will rely on Morswood’s Irish roots to help them navigate Ian Stark’s CCI5*-L track.

“I think it will be interesting. There were some nice adjustments from last year. We ran really well here last year, so I’m just going to try to keep it consistent and do the same thing again,” said Knowles. “I think the footing might be a bit different than it was last year. It was pretty firm the whole time, and it is pretty soft out there right now. We are at the end of the day with the sun shining and a few going through there with the three-star, so I think it might be a little bit heavier than last year. He is a sturdy, Irish horse who loves mud. I think it will be a bit more influential than last year.”

Saturday’s cross-country phase at the MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory begins at 9:30 a.m. ET with the CCI3*-L, followed by the CCI5*-L at 2:06 p.m. ET.

