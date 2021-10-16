Hannah Hoch and Shariva Claim Individual Gold in Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships

Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper Individual National Championship podium: gold to Hannah Hoch (center), silver to Natalie Jayne (left), and bronze to Taylor Kraft (right)

(Andrew Ryback Photography)

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships came to its conclusion on Saturday evening with the individual medals determined by a solid, technical track designed by Manuel Esparza (MEX). Twenty-three combinations returned for Phase III, the $10,000 Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper Individual National Championship, which had one round to decide the final placings. At the end of the night, Hannah Hoch and Shariva of Zone 6 were crowned the individual gold medalists.

The combinations who returned for the final phase had penalties assigned to them based on results from Phases I and II. Only 2.5 penalties separated the top five combinations, so the pressure was on for those hoping to win an individual medal. Hoch (Whitefish Bay, Wisc.) and Shariva, her 2011 Hanoverian mare, delivered an excellent clear round to move up from second in the standings to claim the individual gold medal on a final score of 1 penalty.

Hannah Hoch and Shariva

(Andrew Ryback Photography)

Hoch praised the training she has received from Heritage Farm to help her earn such an achievement. “It is a good feeling to have confidence in a program that can produce [top results]. So having trust in the trainers, it’s really an incredible feeling to be rewarded like this after so many years of training and hard work.”

Hoch also acknowledged Shariva for being a reliable partner. “Shariva has taught me everything I know about the jumper ring. She really embodies a good mare; I walk into the ring and I know she is going to give her all every single time. She has the biggest heart. She has blood, and as you could see throughout the week, she is really a fighter. I have 100% trust in her and I wouldn’t want to do this on any other horse.”

Natalie Jayne and Columbcille de Reve of Zone 5 moved up from fifth in the standings to earn the individual silver medal. Jayne (Elgin, Ill.) and Wembley Farms Inc’s 2008 Irish Sport Horse mare laid down a clear round to take the second spot on the podium, finishing on 2.5 penalties.

Jayne won the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals-East last weekend and shifted her focus to the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships this week. She spoke highly of Columbcille de Reve, who helped her achieve another impressive result.

“She is just an awesome horse,” said Jayne. “She goes in the ring and she wants to win every time, and she gives her all. I think that is a great feeling to have in a horse.”

Taylor Kraft and Volt du Thot of Zone 4 took home the individual bronze medal after strong performances throughout the week. Kraft (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Karina Rocha Mello’s 2009 Selle Français gelding lead after the first two phases of individual competition, but an unlucky rail at fence four relegated them to the third spot on the podium and a final score of 4 penalties.

Kraft and Volt du Thot have a new partnership, but they delivered at prestigious national championship and show promise for the future. “I recently started riding him about two months ago, so the partnership definitely grew pretty fast,” explained Kraft. “I think he gave it his all this week—jumped really incredible. Going into today, he definitely felt like he was at his best. I think it was an unfortunate rail tonight, but he felt great all week and I am really, really happy with how he was.”

Carlee McCutcheon (Aubrey, Texas) of Zone 7 was awarded the William C. Steinkraus Style Award. She displayed her riding finesse with MTM Unexpected, her 2011 Warmblood gelding, to finish fifth individually.

The USEF Network has on-demand coverage of the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships. The coverage at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show continues Sunday with the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final. The livestream is brought to you by Hollow Brook Wealth Management beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET.

For photo galleries, leading ride videos, and more from the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, follow USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram, US Equestrian on Twitter and Instagram and USEF Network on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.