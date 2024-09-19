Grand Slam of Eventing Organizers Seek New Series Title Sponsor

Lexington, Ky. - The Grand Slam of Eventing Series began in 1999 and rewards athletes for the pinnacle of success internationally across three legendary five-star events, the Defender Kentucky Three Day Event, Mars Badminton Horse Trials and Defender Burghley Horse Trials. For the first time in 23 years, the title sponsorship of this iconic series has become available.



This prestigious award is presented to a rider who has won all three Grand Slam events consecutively (not necessarily in the same year). This $350,000 prize was won by Pippa Funnell in 2003 and by the only three-time Olympic Individual Gold Medalist in eventing, Michael Jung in 2016.



The Organizers would like to thank Rolex for their decades long support of this important series.



The Organizers of the Grand Slam events are seeking a new title partner and encourage interested parties to contact James Wolf, Wolf Sports Group, [email protected].