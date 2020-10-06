Get Organized with US Equestrian Partner BarnManager

Lexington, Ky – What would it take to get your barn organized? A central location for records, a way to keep employees and customers informed, a place to keep schedules and ideas coordinated that is accessible anywhere, anytime? Before you start color-coding your wraps and saddle pads, see if BarnManager can help reduce your paperwork and time in the office and get you back in the barn and riding – where you were meant to be.

US Equestrian members are invited to take advantage of an exclusive 15% discount on a subscription to BarnManager, the official barn management software of US Equestrian.

BarnManager is a cloud-based software solution that makes it easier for horse and stable owners to keep accurate, convenient digital records for all facets of horse care and equine business management. Features include:

No more binders! Barn management, horse health, and USEF show records all in one place and easily searchable

It’s all on the cloud - unlimited horse information, health, and wellness recording

Communication is key - barn-wide conversations as well as private messaging

Virtual barn “white board” that is accessible anywhere

Is crossing off a to-do list your favorite? Create, store, and share formatted or free-form lists for feed, packing, farriers, vets, and more, plus use tags to categorize.

Don’t search your email, texts, WhatsApp messages – keep your contact management streamlined and in one place

A former barn manager herself, Founder and CEO Nicole Lakin knows the hours of hard work that it takes daily for those who care for horses.

"We want to help people do what they love, and that’s being with horses. Through our partnership with US Equestrian, BarnManager can assist so many more people and can give them more time with their horses,” said Lakin. “We look forward to serving US Equestrian members with exceptional tools for managing their horses and their stables and to working alongside US Equestrian to promote best practices in horse care and management."

“For horse owners and equine business operators, managing records is a necessary but sometimes tedious chore,” says Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “BarnManager’s software is a smart solution that simplifies paperwork and communication. We’re pleased to partner with BarnManager to provide a 15% discount on their services for all US Equestrian members.”

Here's what other barn managers are saying:

“I like to use BarnManager to record performance ideals, goals, outcomes, and what we did with horses before and after competition to achieve that, to help me register whether it was successful. The grooms can see it, the riders can add their thoughts. I’d love to say I remember all the details, but I have to have a way to go back and be accurate with how I communicate with everyone. It helps me as the horse’s career evolves, to use it as a point of reference and how to manage them better.”

“My dream has been to have a large number of people [involved in our operation] to have access to all of our horse records. I find that when we send a horse out and we are trying to handwrite a discharge paper, we are digging through information and contacting the vet, the farrier. In today’s day and age, that wasn’t necessary. I can now remotely have access to our records, along with my entire team. We can instantaneously get answers. I’ve been thrilled working with BarnManager; it has exceeded my expectations.”

To learn more and start your free demo and 14-day trial, visit www.barnmanager.com.

Find out more about US Equestrian MemberPerks at www.usef.org/join-usef/memberperks. For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.