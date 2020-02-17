Florida Spring Fling CDE Ready to Host USEF Preliminary Combined Driving National Championships

Lexington, Ky. – The first set of 2020 USEF Combined Driving National Championships is ready to begin at the Florida Spring Fling Combined Driving Event (CDE), held February 14-16. The Florida Horse Park in Ocala, Fla., will serve as the backdrop for the USEF Preliminary Combined Driving National Championships. A total of 14 entries in four preliminary divisions will vie for one of the national championship titles.

New USEF Preliminary Combined Driving National Champions will be crowned at the Florida Spring Fling Combined Driving Event (Conklin Photographic LLC)

USEF Preliminary Single Horse Combined Driving National Championship

Seven athletes will compete for the USEF Preliminary Single Horse Combined Driving National Championship title. Jan Hamilton (Alva, Fla.), daughter of two-time USEF Advanced Single Horse Combined Driving National Champion Nifty Hamilton, is familiar with the work it takes to peak at a national championship. She and Icen, her seven-year-old KWPN gelding, won the Katydid CDE preliminary single horse division last fall, and hope to score another win at the Florida Spring Fling CDE.

USEF Preliminary Single Pony Combined Driving National Championship

Five athletes will aim to take home the USEF Preliminary Single Pony Combined Driving National Championship title. Patti Rozensky (Archer, Fla.) and LLF Lucent, her eight-year-old Hackney pony gelding, were second in the preliminary single pony division at the Katydid CDE last fall and aim for another top performance.

USEF Preliminary Pair Pony Combined Driving National Championship

Roberta Greeno (Ocala, Fla.) is the lone competitor in the USEF Preliminary Pair Pony Combined Driving National Championship. She and her American Shetland ponies aim to take home their first national championship title.

USEF Preliminary Four-in-Hand Pony Combined Driving National Championship

Louise Blankinship (Live Oak, Fla.) is the sole entry in the USEF Preliminary Four-in-Hand Pony Combined Driving National Championship. She and her Welsh and Dartmoor team have had solid results in competition, winning the preliminary four-in-hand pony division at the Kentucky Classic CDE at Hillcroft Farm last summer.

Competition begins with the dressage and cones phase taking place on Friday and Saturday due to the large number of entries at the Florida Spring Fling CDE. The top driving athletes will be crowned with a national championship title following the marathon phase on Sunday.

