Final Short-Format Leg of the Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge Wraps Up at Woodside; Entries Close Soon for East and West Coast Finals

Woodside, Calif. – The last of the short-format competitions in the Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge series took place October 7-10 in Woodside, California. Six horse-and-rider pairs contested the event, which is the last leg before the East and West Coast long-format finals take place in November.

Pip Hayes and So Cool, winners of the Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge CCI2*-S at Woodside. ©Tina Fitch Photography

In the CCI2*-S, Pip Hayes (Plymouth, Calif.) turned in an excellent three phases with So Cool, Dawn Wilder’s 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding, for the top score in the Woodside YTC. The pair started with a 31.4 in the dressage phase, and moved into first place with a double-clear show jumping round. Just two time penalties from cross-country kept them in the lead with a 33.4 for the weekend.

Audrey Sanborn (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) and her own 2010 Irish Sport Horse gelding OBOS Quality Time were the top finishers in the CCI3*-S. They turned in the leading dressage score with a 33.1 and had a single rail in the show jumping. A clear jumping effort with a few time penalties on cross-country gave them a final winning score of 47.9.

This year marked the inaugural running of the Youth Team Challenge series, which was created as a step forward from the North American Youth Championship for eventing, which was held as a single event annually. The series was designed to be geographically accessible to more riders ages 14-25 at the CCI1*, CCI2*, and CCI3* level by hosting multiple short-format competitions at different locations, and culminating in prestigious long-format finals on the East and West Coasts.

Audrey Sanborn and OBOS Quality Time, winners of the Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge CCI3*-S at Woodside. ©Tina Fitch Photography

“The Youth Team Challenge provides more opportunities for young riders,” said Area VI Youth Coordinator Teresa Harcourt. “As we know with horses, sometimes they require that our competition plans change, and the YTC format keeps the opportunity to be involved in a team environment when plans change. The riders are excited to have more opportunities throughout the year to participate. As with any change, they are getting used to the new format but are excited for what is to come.”

Any interested athlete can apply to participate by completing an Area Declaration at the start of the season. Riders do not have to compete in a short-format leg in order to ride in the long-format finals. Anyone who completed a 2021 Area Declaration and is qualified for their respective division is eligible for the upcoming finals. Contact your Area Young Rider Coordinator for more details.

Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge – Temecula

Galway Downs International Three-Day Event (definite date is Oct. 29/post entry deadline is Oct. 26)

November 3-7, 2021, Temecula, Calif.



Galway Downs International Three-Day Event (definite date is Oct. 29/post entry deadline is Oct. 26) November 3-7, 2021, Temecula, Calif. Adequan/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge – Tryon

Tryon International Three-Day Event (definite date is Nov. 4/entry deadline is Oct. 26)

November 10-14, Mill Spring, N.C

“I would encourage all kids thinking about participating in the Youth Team Challenge next year to reach out to the Area Young Rider Coordinator to ask questions and plan ahead,” said Harcourt. “The more educated you are about what you need to do to qualify and participate, the better! We are looking forward to the West Coast Final and already thinking about what we can do for 2022.”

Learn more about the Adequan®/USEF Eventing Youth Team Challenge here. Questions? Contact Christina Vaughn at [email protected].

Stay Connected

Keep up with USEF Eventing by following USA Eventing on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.