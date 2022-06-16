Final Observation Event For U.S. Para Dressage Athletes Set to Begin in Tryon Ahead of Team Selection for 2022 FEI Para Dressage World Championships

Mill Spring, N.C. - Thirteen athlete-and-horse combinations are set to compete in the Perrigo CPEDI3* this weekend at Tryon Summer Dressage. The event serves as the final observation event ahead of team selection for the 2022 FEI Para Dressage World Championships, which will be held in Herning, Denmark, August 6-14.

Among the competitors are all four athletes who represented the U.S. at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics where the team took home the bronze medal. Three of them will team up with their Paralympic mounts: Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and El Corona Texel, Beatrice De Lavalette (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Clarc, and Kate Shoemaker (Wellington Fla.) and Solitaer 40. Roxanne Trunnell, the individual Grade I gold medalist from the Tokyo Paralympics, will debut a new horse, Fortunado H2O.

The Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for Herning will be selected and announced in July.

The Perrigo CPEDI3* will be streamed live on USEF Network from June 17-19. The replay will be available on-demand for US Equestrian competing members and subscribers. Learn more about membership and subscriptions here.

For more information about the Perrigo CPEDI3* at Tryon Summer Dressage, visit Tryon.com/Dressage.

