FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors Qualification Period Closes on June 2

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian reminds endurance athletes that the application deadline and close of qualification period for the 2025 FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors is June 2, 2025. The championships take place on September 20, 2025, in Buftea, Romania.

Athletes who are interested in competing at the 2025 FEI World Championships must submit their Application of Intent no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, June 2, 2025. The application can be found and submitted through your athlete dashboard at athletes.usef.org.

Information about qualification and selection can be found in the athlete selection procedures document here.

For more information about the competition, visit US Equestrian’s 2025 FEI World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors page here.

