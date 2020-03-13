FEI World Cup™ Finals 2020 in Las Vegas Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI), United States Equestrian (USEF) and Las Vegas Events have announced the force majeure cancellation of the FEI World Cup™ Finals 2020 in Las Vegas. The annual equestrian competition, featuring the Olympic disciplines of Jumping and Dressage, was scheduled for 15-19 April at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It is very regrettable that next month’s FEI World Cup Finals in Las Vegas have had to be cancelled, but the decision was out of our hands”, FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.



“Since the FEI World Cup series began in 1978 for Jumping and in 1985 for Dressage, the Finals have never had to be cancelled before, but the global concerns about the spread of the virus and the travel restrictions imposed by the US Government have meant that the Finals are one of many major sporting events impacted by this outbreak.



“Like everyone in our community, we are disappointed, not only for the athletes who have qualified for the Finals, but also for Las Vegas Events and US Equestrian, and of course our top partner Longines, but the health, well-being and safety of our athletes, officials and our fans has to be our top priority. We hope we can alleviate that disappointment by returning to Las Vegas for a wonderful FEI World Cup Finals in the future.”



All ticket buyers and exhibitors will be issued full refunds. The Las Vegas Events ticket office will contact all ticket holders on the process starting the week of 16 March.



Further information on the FEI World Cup™ Finals 2020 in Las Vegas can be found at www.WorldCupLasVegas.com.



About the FEI World Cup™ Finals

The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™, the world’s premiere individual Jumping series, and the breeding ground of equestrian legends, is now in its 41st season, with the first Final dating back to 1979. The very best human and equine athletes from 15 leagues in 43 countries around the world battled it out to qualify for this year’s Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final in Las Vegas (USA), hoping to claim a share in the jackpot of more than €1.3 million.



Las Vegas was due to host the Final for the sixth time, having previously welcomed the crème de la crème of the Jumping world in 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2015. Other Finals held in the USA were at Baltimore (1980), Tampa (1989), Del Mar, CA (1992) and Omaha (2017).



The reigning Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ champion is Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat with his horse Alamo, who took the 2019 title at the Scandinavium Arena in Gothenburg (SWE) for his third victory in the history of the series.



The FEI Dressage World Cup™ series, now in its 34th season, is the most prestigious individual competition in the discipline, combining precision, athleticism and the ultimate partnership between horse and human. Dressage athletes worldwide compete across four leagues: Western European, Central European, North American (including Canada) and Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Asia), with just 18 earning their ticket to the Final.



Las Vegas has played host to the FEI Dressage World Cup™ Final four times, in 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2015. The FEI Dressage World Cup™ Final also visited the USA in 1995 (Los Angeles) and 2017 (Omaha).



The reigning FEI Dressage World Cup™ champion is Germany’s Isabell Werth, who rode the mare Weihegold OLD to success in Gothenburg (SWE) to claim the fifth title of her extraordinary career.



About Las Vegas Events

Founded in 1983, Las Vegas Events is a private, not-for-profit organization funded by hotel room tax. Through its Signature Event initiative, LVE has created a model to integrate all elements of special events and formally improve communication between event producers and Las Vegas’ hotel properties and sponsors. Since 1991, Las Vegas Events has produced, presented or supported more than 750 events. www.lasvegasevents.com



About Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI)



The FEI is the world governing body for horse sport recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and was founded in 1921. Equestrian sport has been part of the Olympic movement since the 1912 Games in Stockholm.



The FEI is the sole controlling authority for all international events in the Olympic sports of Jumping, Dressage and Eventing, as well as Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining.



The FEI became one of the first international sports governing bodies to govern and regulate global para sport alongside its seven able-bodied disciplines when Para Dressage joined its ranks in 2006. The FEI now governs all international competitions for Para Dressage and Para Driving. www.fei.org



About US Equestrian

The United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian) is the national governing body for equestrian sport and its mission is to provide access to, and participation in equestrian sports at all levels by ensuring fairness, safety, and enjoyment. Since its inception in 1917, US Equestrian has been bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. US Equestrian trains, selects, and funds the United States Equestrian Team, which consistently wins medals at the highest level of international competition, including the Olympic Games.