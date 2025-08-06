FEI Tribunal Imposes Fifteen-Year Suspension for Cesar Parra

The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) supports the FEI Tribunal’s decision to impose a 15-year suspension of Cesar Parra for violating the principles of horse welfare. USEF will enforce the suspension, which began provisionally on February 2, 2024, and will continue through February 1, 2039. Parra has also been fined CHF 15,000 and ordered to pay legal costs of CHF 10,000.



When USEF received horse welfare complaints against Parra in early 2024, the Federation did not have a rule in place allowing us to take action on welfare issues that took place outside of sanctioned competitions. As such, we referred handling of this case to the FEI, which did have a rule in place allowing them to undertake an investigation. Since then, the USEF board passed GR838, which expands the Federation’s jurisdiction to unethical treatment that occurs on or off the grounds of a Federation competition.



“As a federation, we have strengthened our rules to ensure we are within our jurisdiction to pursue disciplinary action for behavior and actions endangering horse safety and welfare, both on and off competition grounds. Parra’s documented and repeated behavior has no place in our sport, and we will ensure the enforcement of the FEI Tribunal’s decision. We appreciate the FEI’s diligence and expertise in pursuing this matter,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian.



Further information on the reasoned decision will be forthcoming from the FEI and published on their website here.