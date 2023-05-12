FEI Longines Jumping Nations Cup™ USA Competition Kicks Off in San Juan Capistrano with Win for Lillie Keenan and Agana van het Gerendal Z

San Juan Capistrano, Calif. – Thursday welcomed the start of competition at the 2023 FEI Longines Jumping Nations Cup USA, the first FEI Jumping Nations Cup ever in the state of California. The NetJets™ U.S. Jumping Team took to the Oaks International Grand Prix Field at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Center, marking the start of their week of competition culminating with Sunday’s $200,000 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup USA.



The day started with the CSIO5* Familiarization before the $68,000 CHF Welcome Speed 1.50m presented by South Coast Plaza. Six combinations from the team contingent tackled the track set by Leopoldo Palacios (VEN), with Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Agana van het Gerendal Z, a 2011 Zangershiede stallion owned by Chansonette Farm, taking the win and stopping the timers in 58.96 seconds. Teammate Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Calgary Tame, a 2012 Selle Français gelding owned by Eugenie Angot & Stars and Stripes, rounded out second place with a time of 62.75, with Shawn Casady (Harriman, Tenn.) and NKH Cento Blue, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by October Hill Sales LTD., finished in fifth overall.

©Matt Turer/US Equestrian

The $250,000 Longines Jumping Nations Cup USA is one of three FEI Jumping Nations Cup competitions hosted in the western hemisphere, which serve as valuable qualifiers for the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final in Barcelona, Spain, in early October. The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team will look to punch their ticket to Barcelona this week, with the goal of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games via a top finish at the season finale in Spain. Team competition on Sunday will feature four combinations over two rounds of jumping competing against teams from Canada, Mexico, and Ireland respectively.



The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team will feature team veterans McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.), Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.), alongside Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Karl Cook (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.), and will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



Watch the 2023 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of USA at San Juan Capistrano CSIO5* live on FEI.TV.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.