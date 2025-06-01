FEI Calendar Application Process for Vaulting is Now Open for 2026

Lexington, Ky. – The application process for the 2026 FEI Calendar for vaulting competitions is now open. Applications will be accepted now through June 1, 2025, and must be submitted online through the USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org.

Applications received after June 1 but before July 1, 2025, may be considered depending on the availability of the USEF Vaulting Sport Committee and staff to ensure the application can be submitted to the FEI by the October 1 deadline.

Competition organizers should review the U.S. FEI Vaulting Calendar Policies and Procedures, which outline the process from application through review and approval of FEI vaulting competitions in the U.S.

Please direct any questions about the FEI Calendar application process to [email protected] or Michelle McQueen, Director of Vaulting, at [email protected]. Questions regarding non-FEI and USEF Lite licenses can be sent to [email protected].

