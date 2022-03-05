Exciting Marathon Phase Concludes at 2022 Live Oak International

Ocala, Fla. – Drivers had their opportunity to tackle Live Oak International’s iconic marathon course on Saturday during the second phase of this week’s combined driving event. It was a full day, with 14 divisions on the docket, including four USEF Combined Driving National Championships in the FEI Advanced divisions for Single Ponies, Pair Ponies, Four-in-Hand Ponies, and Pair Horses.

Jennifer Keeler and Zeppo. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Jennifer Keeler (Paris, Ky.) had the best drive of the day in the Single Pony division with Zeppo, her own 2011 Hackney gelding. The pair moved up from third after the dressage to leading the division heading into the final phase.

Katie Whaley with Timmy and Clanfair Sunglow. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Katie Whaley (Paris, Ky.) leads the FEI Pair Pony division with her own 2015 Welsh Pony gelding, Timmy, and Gail Riley’s 2012 Welsh Pony gelding, Clanfair Sunglow.

Mary Phelps with Al Capony, Tony Da Pony, Bugsy Malony, and Kimba. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

In the FEI Four-In-Hand Pony division, Mary Phelps (Micanopy, Fla.) continues her path to the National Champion title with her team of Bugsy Malony, a 2007 American Shetland gelding; Al Capony, a 2010 American Shetland gelding; Tony Da Pony, a 2013 Shetland/Welsh gelding; and Kimba, a 2006 American Shetland mare.

Jacob Arnold with Kenji V and Kian. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Jacob Arnold (Goshen, Ky.) held on to his lead in the FEI Horse Pair division with Steve Wilson’s 2015 Dutch Warmblood geldings, Kenji V and Kian.

Competition will conclude tomorrow at Live Oak International with the cones phase beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The USEF National Championship divisions begin at 11:04.

