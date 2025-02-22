Erin Nichols and Elian Royale Clinch Fourth Place in FEI Grand Prix Special on Final Day of 2025 FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3*

Erin Nichols and Elian Royale competing in the Starpoint Dancesport FEI Grand Prix Special CDIO3* (© Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

Wellington, Fla. - The individual competition of the 2025 FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3* continued Saturday at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., marking the final class of the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3*. Two U.S. combinations competed in the Starpoint Dancesport FEI Grand Prix Special CDIO3* with Erin Nichols and Elian Royale leading the way and claiming fourth place. Not far behind Nichols, was teammate Kevin Kohmann and Giulietta taking fifth.



"Overall, it was a good week,” said Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig. “Even though there were challenges in the arena, I’m proud of how our combinations overcame them and showed resilience, determination, and teamwork throughout the competition."



Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) closed out her second senior Nations Cup appearance with a fourth-place finish aboard Elian Royale earning a score of 67.000%, as they continue to build their partnership at the Grand Prix level together.



"I was really happy with my horse today,” Nichols remarked. “I wanted to go into the arena and give him a nice, confident ride. I wanted to work on our teamwork and improve our partnership, which I feel like we did.”



She and the 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Johnson x Zafradine) owned by Premiere Sport Horses were given strong marks from the judging panel in their canter tour, specifically for their extended canter, flying changes, and collected canter movements.



Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Giulietta put in a commendable effort in their test to finish with a score of 64.149%, putting them in fifth place. The pair performed impressive movements such as extended and collected canter work, but an unfortunate bobble in their walk-piaffe-passage transition affected their overall score.



Competition concludes tomorrow, Sunday, February 23, with the CDIU25 FEI Grand Prix Freestyle beginning at 10:50 a.m. ET.



