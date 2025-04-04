Equestrian Safety Vest and Body Protector Research Update

Lexington, Ky. - Over the past two years, US Equestrian, USHJA, and the USEA have been collaboratively discussing the use of equestrian safety vests and how to best develop safety vest standards. This process has involved multiple meetings with leadership and volunteers serving on the safety committees of both organizations.



Throughout this process, our collective goal has been to improve rider safety and to do this we identified the need to evaluate the efficacy of existing safety vest and body protector products and develop testing standards to optimally guide the design and manufacturing of these products going forward.

US Equestrian, USHJA, and USEA have been working with Dr. Mark Hart on this project. Dr. Hart serves as the USEF Chief Medical Officer and is Chair of the FEI Medical Committee.

In addition to the work being done in the United States, several other countries and the FEI have also been having discussions about safety vests and body protectors. Recently, the FEI announced the creation of an Equestrian Safety Vests Working Group which will be led by Dr. Hart. As noted in the FEI bulletin, the Working Group “aims to enhance athlete safety by evaluating the effectiveness of equestrian safety vests and body protectors in reducing serious rider injuries and will identify necessary research to recommend optimal testing standards and future vest designs.” The Group will consist of a Scientific Panel and a National Federation Advisory Panel.

US Equestrian, USHJA, and the USEA support the FEI process and stand ready to assist in raising the necessary resources needed to support this project which will serve the needs of our members, and all breeds and disciplines. We will continue to provide updates on this project as they become available to us.