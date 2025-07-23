EQ Veterinary Joins US Equestrian Team Veterinarians as Official Supplier

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is proud to announce a new partnership with EQ Veterinary as an Official Sponsor and Official Supplier of US Equestrian Team Veterinarians.

EQ Veterinary is a therapeutic ultrasound technology used for the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions in horses. The low-frequency ultrasound creates both acoustic and thermal effects, reaching deep into tissues and producing a targeted cavitation, acoustic streaming, mechanical vibration, and heat that can address injuries impacting muscles, ligaments, tendons, joints, and bones. This patented technology accelerates healing while gently massaging muscles, tendons, and ligaments without causing any discomfort or pain to the horse.

The EQ Veterinary team provides licensed veterinarians and physiotherapists with an innovative app that works alongside the ultrasound device. The app allows users to control therapy sessions with precision and ease, offering clear visuals and functionality. With this tool, equine care teams can confidently administer targeted treatments and monitor progress effectively.

As part of the new partnership, EQ Veterinary will equip US Equestrian with two complete EQ Pro Therapy units. Each unit includes a generator, six transducers, two batteries with a charger, a power cord, and a trolley case.

“Making way for new innovation and science-driven technologies in our sport is essential,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “We are always learning and adapting our understanding to support our equine athletes, and this partnership will provide a valuable resource for our team veterinarians.”

“EQ Veterinary is proud to partner with the United States Equestrian Federation as the Official Ultrasound Therapy Supplier for the U.S. Equestrian Team Veterinarians,” said Lorenzo Da Madice, President of EQ Veterinary. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering top-tier care for sport horses, whether for pre-competition warm-ups, recovery from soft tissue injuries, or maintaining peak performance through ongoing care and maintenance. EQ Pro Therapy offers a non-invasive, effective solution trusted by veterinary professionals worldwide. Together with USEF, we are dedicated to supporting equine athletes at every stage of their training and competition with the EQ Pro Therapy device, our patented low-frequency therapeutic ultrasound technology.”

About EQ Veterinary

Founded in 2014, EQ Veterinary Technologies is the proud manufacturer of EQ Pro Therapy®, a patented low-frequency ultrasound device. At EQ Veterinary, we specialize in delivering innovative, science-driven solutions that empower veterinarians, trainers, and equine professionals worldwide. EQ Pro Therapy uses groundbreaking low-frequency ultrasound (38 kHz) to activate deep tissue repair and regeneration, going far beyond the limits of traditional high-frequency ultrasound devices (1/3 MHz). Its stronger acoustic effects and deeper penetration enable safe and more effective treatments of several musculoskeletal conditions in horses. That is why our technology is protected under Patent No. US9586062: it is truly in a class of its own. Backed by clinical research, EQ Pro Therapy is a safe, effective, and non-invasive solution for treating a wide range of equine conditions involving muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, and bones, as well as for supporting overall performance and recovery. EQ Veterinary is the trusted source for top veterinarians and leading universities across the World to help horse owners, trainers, and clinicians maintaining horses at peak performance, accelerate recovery, and supporting long-term equine health. For more information, visit www.eqveterinary.co