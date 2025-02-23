Ella Fruchterman and Hannah Montana W Find Success in CDIU25 FEI Grand Prix Freestyle

Ella Fruchterman and Hannah Montana W alongside judge Henning Lehrmann (GER) (© Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

Wellington, Fla. - The action from the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla. wrapped up on Sunday with the CDIU25 FEI Grand Prix Freestyle. The class featured three U.S. combinations in Josh Albrecht and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh, Sophia Schults and Conocido HGF, and Ella Fruchterman and Hannah Montana W.



Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig, who filled in for George Williams, U.S. Dressage High Performance & Pathway Development Advisor and Youth Coach, over the weekend, looks forward to watching athletes continue to mature into the senior levels.



“This competition has given me the opportunity to get to know these young athletes and their horses better. They are a talented group with solid basics,” Traurig remarked. “As they continue to grow throughout the season, I look forward to seeing them improve their technical correctness, equitation, and implementation of aids.”



Ella Fruchterman and Hannah Montana W were last to go in the lineup but made a splash with their Latin pop freestyle music and energetic choreography. Fruchterman (Woodbury, Minn.) and the 2009 Danish Warmblood mare (Blue Hors Doolittle x Sabina Kildegaard) owned by Todd Fruchterman, earned a new personal best score of 69.000% to claim first place in the class. The pair were given high marks by the judging panel for their transitions, collected work, and overall harmony.



“This is a brand-new freestyle, so I didn’t have high expectations going into the arena,” said Fruchterman. “I wanted to have a clean ride, be in rhythm with the music, and over all I am super pleased with how Hannah went today. I am so proud of her.”



Of her inspiration for their freestyle music, their new floor plan and theme features popular Latin pop music, a fitting vibe for the south Florida season. “We wanted to do something fun with a heavy beat for Hannah. She can hold it well and it is something I look forward to hearing people clap their hands to and dance with us.”



Fruchterman also expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming summer season. “My goal is to keep building confidence in the CDI ring,” she explained. “As we build upon our score, I hope it culminates to us qualifying for the Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship or the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions at the end of the summer.”



Josh Albrecht (Oroville, Calif.) and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh were first down the centerline, demonstrating their passage and collected work to a collection of pop music. A highlight of their test was exceptional canter pirouettes, which were rewarded by the judges. Albrecht and the 2011 KWPN gelding (Apache x Tandafanory) owned by Coalcyn Equestrian, LLC. had a few bobbles but completed a solid test to earn a score of 68.720%, finishing in second.



Sophia Schults (Ocala, Fla.) and her own, Conocido HGF finished in third place with a score of 67.525%. Schults and the 2012 PRE gelding (Cosaco XI x Luz de Luna HGF) showcased their collected work and balance throughout their choreography to a cinematic-inspired soundtrack.



The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.