Elisa Wallace and Renkum Corsair Named 2022 USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Champions, Tim Price and Coup de Coeur Dudevin Win CCI5*-L at MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory

Elkton, Md. – The 2022 MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory came to an exciting conclusion with Sunday’s show jumping phase. Combinations rode over solid tracks designed by Ken Krome (USA) to determine the final placings in the CCI3*-L and CCI5*-L divisions. Elisa Wallace and Renkum Corsair rose to the occasion to win the 2022 USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship for the USEF Combined Training Trophy, while Tim Price (NZL) and Coup de Coeur Dudevin were victorious in the CCI5*-L.

USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship

Elisa Wallace and Renkum Corsair

Wallace (Reddick, Fla.) and Renkum Corsair climbed to the top of the USEF CCI3*-L Eventing National Championship leaderboard with strong performances in each of the three phases. The pair started on a dressage score of 26.4 and added nothing to their score in the cross-country phase. Wallace and the Corsair Syndicate, LLC’s 2010 Holsteiner gelding closed out the competition on a high note with a double-clear show jumping round to clinch the win on their dressage score.

With several combinations having rails over the show jumping track throughout the morning, Wallace was aware of challenges posed by the tight course in the electric atmosphere. She took confidence in Renkum Corsair’s show jumping background, which included 1.45-meter classes as a seven-year-old.

“I just pretended it was a jumper round at [the World Equestrian Center],” said Wallace. “He felt fantastic. He didn’t feel affected at all by the day before. He jumped a beautiful round, and it was quite fun to be in there. I was really ecstatic, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of my owners in the syndicate. The horse is just a really cool horse.”

The result is made more meaningful after Wallace lost her top mount, Riot Gear, to a pasture accident about a year ago. With the help of her owners, Wallace was able to regroup and look for another partner. Renkum Corsair was the horse that they found, and his and Wallace’s partnership is turning into something special.

“Renkum Corsair, or ‘Caz,’ reminds me a lot of [Riot Gear]. Just to think of this year and how I found the connection with him, I brought him over [from Europe], and it didn’t go super great in the beginning,” said Wallace of Caz. “I feel like there’s a lot more to come for him. He is just getting stronger and stronger [in dressage], then on cross-country he was a little machine out there. Even when we had the hold, he stayed relaxed and with me. He answered all the questions and had a really big heart out there. Today, he just felt at home in that ring and really gave me the confidence that I have been struggling to find, so it really means a lot.”

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Sommersby climbed from 14th to the Reserve Champion spot by finishing on their dressage score of 29.9 after two double-clear jumping rounds. Caras hoped that she could finish in the top five with her and Jerry Hollis’s 2012 Holsteiner gelding, but their results exceeded her expectations.

“I just knew that I needed to go in and jump my round. My horse had every capability of jumping a clear round so I just needed to not do anything silly. That was all I could do,” said Caras. “I came to this event wanting to finish on my dressage score. That was my goal; getting as low of a score in the first phase as I could and then finish on it. We have done that now and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Cassie Sanger (Lakeville, Conn.) and Fernhill Zoro delivered impressive rides throughout the competition to finish third overall and win the USEF CCI3*-L Young Rider Eventing National Championship for the John H. Fritz Trophy as the highest-placed young rider combination. Sanger and Nina Sanger’s 2008 Irish Sport Horse gelding had a dressage score of 26.6, a double-clear cross-county round, and one rail down in the show jumping phase to end on a score of 30.6.

Though the CCI3*-L at MARS Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill presented by Brown Advisory seemed like a pipedream while she was making her plans at the beginning of the season, Sanger put in the work and made the dream a reality.

“We kept ticking along and solidifying my partnerships with both of my horses, and they couldn’t have been better,” said Sanger. “Riding is a hard sport. There are things that I already wish I could’ve done better and I’m already thinking about improving upon, but it is exciting to be here.”

Alexander O’Neal (Reddick, Fla.) and Redtail Penumbra were the highest-placed young horse combination to win the USEF CCI3*-L Young Horse Eventing National Championship for the Jonathan R. Burton Trophy. O’Neal and Elinor MacPhail O’Neal’s 2015 Westphalian mare started off in 26th place with their dressage score of 32.5 and two double-clear jumping rounds helped them climb to finish seventh overall.

CCI5*-L

Price (NZL) and Coup de Coeur Dudevin had masterful performances in the horse’s CCI5*-L debut. After earning a dressage score of 27.4 and a double-clear cross-country round, world number one Price and Jean-Louis Stauffer’s 2012 Selle Français gelding took their time to jump clear over Sunday’s show jumping track. They finished with no jumping faults and eight-tenths of a time fault to hold on to their lead and secure the win on a score of 28.2.

“There was pressure, but you need to stay focused on the job. To go into the ring and build up the rhythm before the start is what I think is the most important part with a new horse. Then, try to give them a good ride is the same for all of us. Good distances, stick to the plan, if you have got to execute plan B then do it quickly and do it well. I had to do that a couple of times,” said Price. “I was dealing with his length of stride and trying to manage the fences, but he really turned himself inside out for me in a lot of places. He impressed me; he tried really hard. I’m pretty excited about this horse.”

Tamie Smith and Danito

Tamie Smith (Murrieta, Calif.) and Danito achieved a great result with a second-place finish in the horse’s first CCI5*-L. Smith, one of the U.S. team silver medalists at the FEI Eventing World Championships, and Ruth Bley’s 2009 Hanoverian gelding earned a dressage score of 29.4 and a double-clear cross-country round in the first two phases. On Sunday, the pair tallied four-tenths of a time fault in the show jumping phase to finish on a score of 29.8.

Smith had a tough start to the year with a broken ankle and Danito’s broken wither from a barn accident, but she persevered in working toward the goals she hoped to achieve for herself, her horses, and her team.

“I could see my dreams just fading away, that I wasn’t going to be in contention for the World Championship. I just wouldn’t take no for an answer,” said Smith on her setbacks. “So, to have the fall to end up the way it did from Pratoni on has been really special. I have a couple promising four-star horses who won at Morven last weekend, so it is just exciting. As everyone knows, it is very easy to be at the top, but so quickly you can fall. You have to cherish the moments. I have a huge, wonderful support team. I know that they are all ecstatic for this accomplishment.”

Oliver Townend (GBR) and As Is finished in third on their dressage score of 29.9. Like Price and Smith, Townend navigated his mount around the horse’s first CCI5*-L. Townend and John Peace’s 2011 Spanish Sport Horse climbed from 10th into a third thanks to their consistency throughout each of the phases.

