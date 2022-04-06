Eight U.S. Jumping Combinations Set to Contest FEI Jumping World Cup Final™ Round I Competition

Leipzig, Germany – A total of eight U.S. Jumping combinations will begin their competition week tomorrow at Leipzig Messe to start the 2022 FEI Jumping World Cup Final in Leipzig, Germany. Round I will start at 2:35 p.m. GMT+2/8:35 a.m. EST, with a total of 39 international combinations vying for qualification for Sunday’s final competition.

Alessandra Volpi & Berlinda

Tomorrow’s Round I competition will follow Table C formatting, testing each combination’s speed and handiness around the track designed by Frank Rothenberger (GER). Round II, scheduled to take place on Friday, April 8, will highlight a 1.60m track and include a jump-off round for combinations who finish clear in their first tour of the track. The Final Round on Sunday, April 10, will welcome back the top thirty combinations from the first two rounds to compete for the coveted top overall prize.



The following combinations will represent the United States in tomorrow’s first round of competition:

Misti Cassar (Canyon Country, Calif.) and Mylord Cornet, her own 2010 Oldenburg gelding



Margie Engle (Wellington, Fla.) who would have made her 18th FEI Jumping World Cup Finals appearance this year, has unfortunately withdrawn due to non-COVID related health concerns.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.