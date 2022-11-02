EHV-1 – What Have We Learned? New Protocols and an Expert Discussion for the Upcoming Winter Circuits

Lexington, Ky. – Last spring, California’s show season was cut short due to an outbreak of equine herpes virus (EHV) cases across the state. While it was an inconvenience for some, others suffered the loss of their equine partners. Industry experts have been reviewing the events, revising protocols, and exploring new technologies to learn from this experience and hopefully mitigate future outbreaks.

EHV is endemic in the equine population and outbreaks can occur wherever horses congregate. Adherence to biosecurity principles and monitoring horses for signs of disease are essential to mitigating the spread of all respiratory illness, especially EHV. Please join us on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET for a webinar to discuss the steps being taken to protect horses. Register here.

Panelists:

Nicola Pusterla – DVM, PhD, DACVIM, Professor of Medicine & Epidemiology at UC Davis College of Veterinary Medicine

Duncan Peters, DVM, DACVSMR – Founder of East-West Equine Sports Medicine, official veterinarian practice of Desert Horse Park International.

Steve Hankin – President & CEO, Desert International Horse Park

David Burton – COO and Competition Manager, Equestrian Sport Productions

Eric Mendonsa – Director of Sales & Marketing, Fluxergy

Stephen Schumacher, DVM, PhD – Chief Administrator, US Equestrian Equine Drugs and Medication Program