Ebeling, Duerrhammer, Berktold, and Iverson Earn Top Individual Finishes on Final Day of FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3* and FEI CDIO U25

Wellington, Fla. – The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and U.S. CDIO U25 Team concluded their week at the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3* with strong individual placings in the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle, FEI Intermediate Freestyle, and FEI Grand Prix U25 Freestyle. Ben Ebeling took first place in the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDIO3* aboard Indeed, earning a personal best of 78.410 percent, with teammate Katie Duerrhammer and Quartett finishing just behind them in second on a 75.090 percent. Bianca Berktold, in her first team appearance with Imperial, earned a career-high 76.430 percent in the FEI Intermediate Freestyle CDIO3*, while Quinn Iverson and Beckham 19 took third in their CDIO U25 FEI Grand Prix Freestyle on a 70.460 percent.

Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Indeed, a 14-year-old Danish Warmblood mare owned by Vantage Equestrian, impressed the panel with their choreography to a ballad of Star Wars-themed music, one of Ebeling’s favorite movie series. The pair received high marks in their canter pirouettes and in their flying changes, with the degree of difficulty of their test earning them significantly strong scores from the judges.



Of their personal-best score, Ebeling discussed how much improvement and connection he’s found with Indeed in just a short time together since their partnership began. “It’s been really awesome to watch this horse develop, first, of course, under my dad, who did a fantastic job of training her. I’m lucky enough to have the support of Vantage Equestrian Group to be able to have the ride on her,” said Ebeling. “These past couple of months have been serious development for her and I feel it almost every week with her at home. She continues to get better and impress me. I think she just loves being at the show. It’s like her favorite thing and she wakes up a lot when she’s here. She’s turning into a really consistent, steady horse, and I’m really excited for her future.”



Aboard her steady mount, Quartett, a 2007 Bradenburg gelding owned by Kylie Lourie, Duerrhammer (Greenwood Village, Colo.) almost eclipsed their personal best score with their 75.090 percent. The showed off the strengths of Quartett’s trot work and his changes in their choreography.



“He’s very consistent. He’s a very reliable horse. You can always count on him to try. He tries his hardest,” she commented. “I think his trot work really is always his highlight and I think his changes are always quite nice, so I was happy with the floor plan, and the music was made for him by Terry Gallo. I think it really fits him. I wanted something that was really fun and upbeat because he’s just a really pleasant horse to watch and makes you feel like you’re having a good time, so I wanted something that showcased that part of his character and his way of going.”



Marking their first start for the Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team, Berktold (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Imperial, her own 13-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare, took a significant win in the FEI Intermediate Freestyle CDIO3*, earning a personal best for the pair. Berktold purchased Imperial as a two-year-old and has brought her up through the levels herself with the hopes of making their first start at Grand Prix sometime next year.



“She gets better every time I go in the ring. She’s really an amazing mare. She shows up every single time for me and she actually really likes it,” said Berktold. “She walks in the ring like she owns it. It’s amazing to have a horse that really likes to show, shows up to the occasion, and enjoys it, so it’s been an exciting journey. I’m really grateful to be here and USEF has put on an amazing experience for our team. Everyone has been so supportive. It’s an honor to be on the team and to be here,” she said.



Berktold rides with U.S. athlete, Ashley Holzer, and commented on the support and guidance Holzer has given to the pair as they’ve risen through the levels. “Ashley and I made some significant changes to the floor plan yesterday, and there was a bit of a like, ‘Okay, well let’s try this and see what happens,’ and it’s paid off. She is an amazing coach. I owe her everything. It was incredible.”



In their first showcase of their freestyle routine, Iverson (Wellington, Fla.) and Beckham 19, a 13-year-old Hanoverian gelding, owned by Billie Davidson, delivered a solid test with continued room for improvements as the pair continue to get to know each other and create a connection. The pair have been together for just under two months and Iverson is already blown away by the progress they’ve made together and what the future has in store.



“I’m still a little bit shell-shocked. Today was the first time we’ve ever gone through that Freestyle. I’m just shocked because it went so well, and he was such a good boy. Even with our little mistakes here and there he’s so honest and I’m so incredibly excited for the future and I just can’t thank his owner, Billie Davidson, enough for this opportunity,” said Iverson. “I think his piaffe and passage tour is going to be cool. He has such scope and is such a big horse and just has an awesome presence in the ring.”



Competing as an individual athlete, Ebeling took second aboard Status Royal OLD, a 12-year-old Oldenburg gelding owned by Ann Romney, with a score of 72.050 percent.



