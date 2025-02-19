Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Gears Up for 2025 FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3*

Wellington, Fla. - The horse inspection for the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3* set the scene for an exciting week of competition at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., from February 20-23, 2025. Teams from five countries— the U.S., Canada, Germany, Australia, and Sweden— will compete.

The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team (from left to right) Erin Nichols, Christine Traurig, Devon Kane, Jennifer Williams, and Kevin Kohmann (©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team, featuring Devon Kane with Vamos, Kevin Kohmann on Giulietta, Erin Nichols with Elian Royale, and Jennifer Williams riding Joppe K, will be under the guidance of Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig, with team leader Laura Roberts supporting them in their inaugural team event of the 2025 season. Additionally, a strong group of U25 riders will represent the U.S. in individual competition.

Devon Kane (Wellington, Fla.) will leverage her experience in guiding Vamos, a 2012 Westphalian gelding (Vivaldi x Imperia) owned by Diamante Farms, in the horse’s Nations Cup debut. Another debutant is Giulietta, a 2011 KWPN mare (Bordeaux x Ulgred), also owned by Diamante Farms, and ridden by Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.). Kohmann brings valuable Nations Cup experience, having previously competed in the 2024 FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3*, and in the CHIO Rotterdam in 2023 an 2024.. Returning for the Nations Cup this year are Erin Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) and Elian Royale, a 2009 KWPN gelding (Johnson x Zafradine) owned by Premiere Sport Horses. The pair made their senior Nations Cup debut at the 2024 FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3*, where they earned an individual bronze medal in the Grand Prix Special, and helped the team to silver. Jennifer Williams (Olympia. Wash.) will pilot Joppe K, a 2014 KWPN gelding (Rousseau x Dadina K) owned by Joppe Partners, LLC, who contributed to the silver medal earned by the team in 2024.



While initially intended to be a team event, the CDIOU25 will run as an individual competition. Both Traurig and Roberts will provide guidance and support for the following up-and-coming U.S. combinations:

Josh Albrecht (Oroville, Calif.) and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Apache x Tandafanory) owned by Coalcyn Equestrian, LLC



Emma Asher (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and Hashtag, a 2012 KWPN gelding (Cachet L x Wabiola) owned by Seeley Equestrian Ventures



Ella Fruchterman (Woodbury, Minn.) and Hannah Montana W, a 2009 Danish Warmblood mare (Blue Hors Doolittle x Sabina Kildegaard) owned by Todd Fruchterman



Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and her own, Rigoletto 205, a 2013 Mecklenburger gelding (Rigamento x Walhalla)



Sophia Schults (Ocala, Fla.) and her own, Conocido HGF, a 2012 PRE gelding (Cosaco XI x Luz de Luna HGF)



Competition Information

The FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3* will begin on Thursday, February 20, with the FEI Grand Prix team competition to determine team medals and the FEI Intermediate II for the CDIU25 competition. On Friday, February 21, the CDIU25 competition continues with the FEI Grand Prix 16-25 followed by the CDIO3* FEI Grand Prix Freestyle for individual medals. On Saturday, February 22, CDIO3* competition will conclude with the FEI Grand Prix Special. The CDIU25 will conclude on Sunday, February 23, with the FEI U25 Grand Prix Freestyle.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships.



