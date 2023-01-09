Driving Developing Athlete Applications Are Open Through November 30, 2023

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian would like to remind driving athletes that the applications for the Developing Athlete and Developing Horse programs are now open. The deadline for applications is November 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

To access the application, log in to your USEF.org account and visit your athlete dashboard at athletes.usef.org. Click the “Online Applications” tile, then use the dropdown menus to search in the Driving category and year 2023. Scroll down to the “Developing Athlete Program – New Member Application” and click “Apply.” From there, you will be directed to the application instructions.

Please note these applications will follow the 2023 eligibility criteria. To be eligible for the Developing Athlete program, individuals must be a U.S. citizen with an active US Equestrian competing membership in good standing. Athlete-and-horse combinations must have completed at least three CDEs at the Preliminary level or above within the last two years from the date of application.

During the next application period in May 2024, the new eligibility criteria will be used to determine program participants.

For more information, visit the Driving Developing Athlete Program page on USEF.org, or contact Anna Brooks Thomas, USEF Director of Driving, at [email protected].

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.