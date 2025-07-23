Dollamur Named Official Stall Mat of US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new partnership with Dollamur as the Official stall mat of US Equestrian. Dollamur will also serve as an Official Supplier of US Equestrian Teams and Official Sponsor of the US Equestrian Annual Meeting.

Dollamur is the leading global manufacturer of high-performance sports flooring and is known for innovation and durability across different competitive landscapes. The company’s newest product, the Dollamur Stall Mat, offers a portable solution for equine comfort and recovery. Lightweight and rollable, the mat is ideal for stalls, trailers, and on-the-go use at competitions and events. Engineered with the horse’s musculoskeletal system in mind, the mats deliver orthopedic support, absorbing shock and reducing joint pain. Each mat is finished with a durable, custom textured vinyl surface built to withstand the wear and tear of equine movement.

Available in a variety of sizes and thicknesses, the Dollamur Stall Mat is a must-have tool for caretakers who prioritize the well-being of their equine athletes during travel and recovery. As part of this partnership, US Equestrian Teams will be provided a variety of mat sizes that includes custom branding for their event travel and toolkit at home.

In addition, Dollamur joins US Equestrian as an Official Sponsor of the MemberPerks Program, which connects members with premier retailers and service providers. Members also receive exclusive promotional discounts on some of US Equestrian’s favorite products and brands.

“Our equine athletes give us their all, and they deserve the best care in return,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian. “Dollamur’s innovation and dedication to comfort will be a great asset in helping us deliver that.”

“Because elite athletes compete on our sports mats around the world, Dollamur is very excited to extend our innovative mat technology to equestrian horses and athletes,” said Don Ochsenreiter, President & CEO of Dollamur. “Our Stall Mats are designed to comfort and to care for the horses during travel, while grooming and after competing.”

About Dollamur

Based in Fort Worth, Texas and established in 1996, Dollamur is the leading global manufacturer and distributor of high-performance competitive sports flooring for wrestling, martial arts, MMA, gymnastics, cheerleading, fitness, climbing, equestrian and other sport activities. Innovative, proprietary products and a commitment to technological advancements have enabled Dollamur to set new industry standards for the sports mat and equine industries. Dollamur mats are the preferred choice in hundreds of top-level sports competitions, including many national championships and Olympic-qualifying tournaments and events each year throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, South America, China, India, Asia, the Middle East and Oceania countries.

For more information, visit www.dollamur.com.