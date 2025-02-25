Designing Success: Alec Lochore on the US Equestrian Open of Eventing

As the US Equestrian Open of Eventing qualifiers for 2025 approach, Alec Lochore’s expertise as a course designer is set to play a pivotal role in the series. For The Event at Terranova, he will craft the CCI4*-S course, that will challenge both the horses and athletes alike.

Phillip Dutton and Azure successfully navigated Lochore's CCI4*-S course at the 2024 Event at Terranova (©SHANNON BRINKMAN)

Lochore is a highly respected figure in the world of eventing. With an impressive background as an FEI Level 3 eventing cross-country course designer, he has crafted over 50 courses annually, ranging from grassroots level to prestigious CCI4* events. His work has been seen at renowned international competitions such as Burnham Market, Houghton International, and Blair Castle, among others. Lochore has shared his talents globally, designing courses in countries including India, Australia, and Zambia.



As the course designer for The Event at Terranova, a US Equestrian Open of Eventing qualifier, Lochore’s role is pivotal in preparing the horses and athletes for the entirety of the series. The FEI eventing season begins just over a month before the Defender Kentucky Three Day Event CCI5* and the MARS Badminton Horse Trials CCI5*. Lochore aims to introduce new features that will differ from his previous course iteration in the fall, and a design that will provide a robust experience for horse and athlete combinations early in the spring season. “I'm very cognizant of the fact that at the beginning of the season, it might be a horse's first four-star,” he notes, “You've [also] got horses that are warming up for five-stars in April and May.”



Lochore emphasizes the educational aspect of the CCI4*-S format. “I think four-star short is about providing [the horse] a good education and establishing confidence at that level,” he shares. He understands the diverse needs of competitors, from those transitioning from three-star level to those preparing to move up to five-star, as well as acknowledging how the US Equestrian Open of Eventing series can culminate in significant events that can shape a horse and athlete’s career. “You have to prepare those horses in the same way; you still have to educate them.”



With an aim to create a unique experience for athletes, Lochore ensures that each of his courses offer fresh challenges, “I try to change things up quite a lot,” he explains, “I want people to come back and have a good experience, but I want them to have a different experience riding each course.”



With the upcoming event, Lochore is keenly aware of the challenges that come with designing a course that meets the technical requirements of a four-star level, while accommodating the horses who may be competing for the first time this season. “I still very strongly believe that you can’t dress the technical aspect down because it’s the first one,” he states. His philosophy insists that a four-star course should maintain its integrity, regardless of the venue or timing.



The US Equestrian Open of Eventing qualifiers are not just an opportunity for competition, they are also a platform for the growth and development of U.S. Eventing. “When you have a series like [the US Equestrian Open], there is just a little more pressure. I think that it’s good to ride under that pressure; it makes you a better athlete,” Lochore remarks. With there being a consistent CCI4*-S schedule, there is opportunity for continuous improvement, “If you make mistakes, you can learn from it and move on. You get to try again a few weeks later at the next qualifier.”



Lochore’s dedication to crafting courses that are fair, challenging, and educational is sure to make The Event at Terranova part of a great early stop on the 2025 US Equestrian Open of Eventing schedule. As competitors prepare to tackle his thoughtfully designed obstacles, they can expect an experience that not only tests their and their horse’s skills but also builds confidence in their abilities.



2025 US Equestrian Open of Eventing Qualifier Schedule:

**Schedule subject to change

Bouckaert Equestrian Horse Trials International CCI4*-S – March 6-9

Carolina International CCI4*-S – March 13-16

The Event at Terranova CCI4*-S – March 27-30

Stable View Spring CCI4*-S – April 4-6

Twin Rivers Spring International CCI4*-S – April 10-13

Ocala International Festival of Eventing CCI4* - April 17-20

Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI4*-S – April 23-27

Tryon International Three-Day Event CCI4*-S - May 7-11

Aspen Farm Horse Trials CCI4*-S – June 12-15

The Maryland International CCI4*-S – July 3-7

The Event at Rebecca Farm CCI4*-S – July 16-20

The Fork at Tryon CCI4* - September 11-14

Plantation Field CCI4* - September 19-21

Twin Rivers Fall International CCI4*-S – September 19-21

Stable View Oktoberfest CCI4*S – September 24-28

Woodside Fall International CCI4*-S – October 3-5

The Final: US Equestrian Open of Eventing Final - Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials CCI4*-L – October 9-12



