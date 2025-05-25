Defender U.S. Eventing Team Takes Second in FEI Eventing Nations Cup Bicton CCIO4*-NC-S

Bicton, Great Britain – The Defender U.S. Eventing Team secured a well-earned podium finish in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup CCIO4*-S hosted in Bicton, Great Britain. The team completed the weekend on a team total of 132.9, with Jenny Caras and Sommersby finishing as the highest placed U.S. combination individually in 10th on a 39.4. The team was led by Chef d’Equipe Karyn Shuter and Team Leader Gemma Stobbs. Great Britain finished on top of the leaderboard on a final total of 87.8, while New Zealand took third.



“The team gained valuable experience from this weekend and produced some very respectable results for the first competition of the tour,” said Karyn Shuter, U.S. Eventing Team High Performance Advisor and Chef d’Equipe for the Development Tour. “With Bramham and Luhmühlen still to come, there is more opportunity for them to continue developing their skills and build a more comprehensive understanding of what it takes to be competitive amongst the best.”

The team started with the first phase of dressage on Friday, with Olivia Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Sea of Clouds, a 2011 Thoroughbred (Malibu Moon x Jolie’s Halo) gelding, owned by the Sea of Clouds Partnership, and cared for by Emma Yanek, finishing as the only combination to score a sub-30 mark, earning a 29.7. The other three team combinations received scores under 35 penalties, keeping the team competitive against the four other nations represented in the team-format competition.



Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Sommersby, a 2012 Holsteiner (Sargeant Pepper x d’Mademoiselle) gelding, owned by Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis, and cared for by Emma Ford, who competed as a part of the tour in 2024, used their experience to earn a 30.2, while Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.) and Highly Suspicious, a 2010 Irish Sport Horse (Russel II x Unknown) gelding, owned by Clay and Edie Green, and cared for by Tilly Conder, finished their first phase with a score of 31.3. Mia Farley (Ocala, Fla.) and Invictus, a 2016 Holsteiner/Thoroughbred (Diarado x Sunset Paradise) gelding, owned by Karen O’Conner, and cared for by herself, would move forward on a starting score of 34.6.



In the short-format order of phases, the team next looked to the show jumping phase, with a challenging track set by Krissy Spiller (GBR) and hosted on Saturday afternoon in Bicton Arena. Both Green and Caras kept the rails in tack and crossed through the finishing within the time allowed, adding nothing to their dressage scores. Farley and Invictus added just a single rail and .4-time faults. Dutton and Sea of Clouds added twelve faults, gaining valuable experience together in their first team appearance for the U.S.



Dutton and Sea of Clouds were the pathfinders on Sunday, with the pair heading out of the start box with confidence across the picturesque track designed by Helen West (GBR). A stop at the airy drop into the water complex at 10A added 20 jumping penalties and 20.4 in time to their score to finish on a three-phase total of 82.1. Green, who has been based in the U.K. for the past two years with Tim and Jonelle Price, were the second out for the team, utilizing the valuable information brought back to the team after Dutton’s round. Green produced a fast and accurate trip with Highly Suspicious, adding just ten time faults to their original dressage score of 31.3 and finishing on a 41.3 for 13th overall.



Building on her recent success in the CCI4*-S in Lexington, Ky., in April, Farley and Invictus were efficient and clear around the track, and just added time, crossing through the finish in six minutes and 40 seconds for 13.2 added time penalties. The pair would take 19th overall individually. Caras and her long-time partner Sommersby were bold and forward in their approach to the cross-country as the most veteran pair for the team and serving as the anchor combination. The pair added just 9.2 in time to their impressive cross-country round to finish the weekend on a final score of 39.4.



Earlier in the week, Alexander O’Neal (Reddick, Fla.) and Redtail Penumbra, who were originally selected to compete on the team, withdrew after the dressage phase as the result of an untimely foot abscess. O’Neal and Redtail Penumbra will reroute and now target the Bramham CCI4*-L.



Molly Duda (Menlo Park, Calif.) and Disco Traveler, who are also a part of the European Development Tour, competed as individuals and took 22nd overall in their preparation for the Luhmülen CCI5*-L later this month.



The Tour offers two tracks for the selected combinations depending on their goals and competition plans. Tour participants will compete in the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Bicton CCIO4*-NC-S (GBR) at Bicton’s May International Horse Trials from May 22-25. Additionally, the athletes will have a choice of competing in the CCI4*-S or CCI4*-L (GBR) at the Defender Bramham International Horse Trials (GBR) from June 4-8 or the CCI4*-S or CCI5*-L at the Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials (GER) from June 11-15.



The Tour is supported by the Dutta Corporation, who’s expertise and dedication to safe equine travel make it possible for athletes and their horses to travel abroad and represent the United States.



The USEF International High-Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.