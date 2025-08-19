Defender U.S. Eventing Team Earns Silver with Lauren Nicholson Topping the Podium Individually at FEI Eventing Nations Cup Arville CCIO4*-NC-S

Arville, Belgium – The Defender U.S. Eventing Team finished a successful outing at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup Arville CCIO4*-NC-S, taking silver as a team on a final team total of 112.7, while Lauren Nicholson and Larcot Z topped the class of 103 starting entries, finishing on a 31.7 and marking the pair’s second victory at the CCI4* level together.

“There was a lot of excellent work that went into this result and the whole week went very well for our team. In the dressage, everyone was on target with their scores, which is what we’re looking for. We had four very strong performances on cross-country and finished the weekend on the podium, which is our intention every time we compete as a team,” said Chef d’Equipe Leslie Law. “Lauren rode with great style throughout the week, and it was a truly well-deserved individual win for her and her entire team. It’s also important to note we had three combinations who have come through our Development program, not only contributing major results as part of Nations Cup teams, but also taking away incredibly valuable experience as they continue to grow as athletes in top sport.”



The team saw all four combinations produce consistent and correct tests in the dressage phase, with Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and Larcot Z leading the way on a score of 28.5. Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.) and Clever Louis earned a 31.2, while Caroline Pamukcu (Springfield, Pa.) and She’s The One received a 31.8, to sit inside the top thirty in the large class. Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.) and Redfield Fyre received a 36.9 to round out the day for the team.



All four team combinations made their mark on cross-country, blazing around the track to put the team in a very competitive position by the end of the day. Sanger and Redfield Fyre, her own 2013 KWPN gelding (Canabis Z AKZ x Guidam) cared for by Meigs Rutherford, led the team as the pathfinders and produced a quick and confident round, with 4.4-time penalties added to their score. Nicholson and Larcot Z, a 2013 Zangersheide gelding (L’Arc de Triomphe x Socrate de Chivre) owned by Jacqueline Badger Mars, and cared for by Sally Robertson, showed the growing potential of their partnership, crossing through the finish in just over seven minutes, adding 3.2 in time.



Pamukcu guided She’s The One, a 2015 Anglo European mare (Jaguar Mail x Condios) owned by Andy Hoff, Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, and Caroline Pamukcu, and cared for by Chloe Teahan, to a sharp, efficient round across the country with the timers stopping just a second over the optimum time of 6:53 for an additional .4 penalties to their dressage score of 31.8. Green and Clever Louis, a 2010 Holsteiner gelding (Cyrkon x Cor de la Bryere) owned by Chedington Estate, and cared for by Sara Bech Strom, were the anchor combination and delivered with the only round clear inside the time for the team to move the U.S. to the top of the leaderboard with the final show jumping phase to come.



Three U.S. combinations moved forward to contest the show jumping phase for the team. Nicholson and Larcot Z ultimately moved up the leaderboard to capture the individual win after jumping a lovely clear round and finishing a near foot perfect weekend for the pair. Green and Clever Louis also notched a top ten finish, taking ninth overall on a final score of 36.4. Pamukcu and She’s The One finished on a 44.6 for nineteenth overall. Arville marks the third consecutive silver medal finish for the Defender U.S. Eventing Team so far in 2025.

“I love being on teams. It’s probably one of the most enjoyable things for me competing – the team environment and atmosphere. You’re so focused on the team result that the personal result kind of snuck up on me,” said Nicholson. “I always say it takes a few years to get to know them, and I really put this on our calendar as a goal. I feel like he’s at a point where we needed to put him under some pressure and see how he responded. I’m really pleased with how uncomplicated he was the whole week and was quick to adapt. I’m thrilled for Mrs. Mars and the team behind Larcot Z. There’s a lot of belief in this horse and I’m excited to see what’s in store for the future.”



Germany finished atop the competition on a final team score of 104.1, with Australia finishing behind the U.S. for the bronze medal on a 131.0.



Results



