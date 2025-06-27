Deadline Reminders for Combined Driving Competition Organizers

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian reminds organizers of combined driving events in the U.S. of the upcoming July 1 deadline for the following:

Bid applications for the 2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championships

Applications for the 2026 U.S. Driving FEI Calendar

Organizers interested in hosting a USEF Combined Driving National Championship are invited to submit applications in accordance with the 2026 USEF Combined Driving National Championship criteria. The criteria were developed by the Driving Sport Committee and approved by the USEF Board of Directors and outline eligibility, class offerings, and organizational requirements for host venues. While athletes and horses/ponies who do not meet the specified criteria may still compete in associated classes, they will not be eligible for National Championship placings (see DC 928.2.1.2 for participation guidelines).

Host applications will be evaluated based on their ability to meet competition standards, deliver an exceptional experience for athletes and spectators, and uphold the values of US Equestrian.

Applications for the 2026 FEI Calendar will be accepted now through July 1, 2025, and must be submitted online through the USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org. Please review the U.S. FEI Driving Calendar Policies and Procedures document, which outlines the process from application through review and approval of FEI driving competitions in the U.S.

Please direct any questions about the USEF Combined Driving National Championships and FEI Calendar application process to Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected]. Questions regarding non-FEI and USEF Lite licenses can be sent to [email protected].