Deadline Reminder for 2025 FEI Driving World Championship Applications

Lexington, Ky.- The applications for the 2025 FEI Driving World Championships for para, pair horses, and combined ponies are open. The deadline for applications is June 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses will be held in Beekbergen, NED., from August 20-24. The 2025 FEI Driving World Championships for Combined Ponies will be held from September 17-21, in Le Pin aw Haras, FRA. The 2025 FEI Driving World Championship for Para will be held September 3-7, in Lahden, GER.

To access the application, log in to your USEF.org account and visit your athlete dashboard at athletes.usef.org. Click the “Online Applications” tile, then use the dropdown menus to search in the Driving category and year 2025. Scroll down to the “2025 FEI Driving World Championship...” and click “Apply.” From there, you will be directed to the application instructions.

For more information on the FEI Driving World Championships, including team selection procedures, visit the FEI Driving World Championships section of USEF.org. Contact Anna Brooks Thomas, USEF Director of Driving, with any additional questions, at [email protected].

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. driving by following USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram. Use #USADriving.