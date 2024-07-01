Deadline for 2025 Driving FEI Competition Calendar Applications is July 1, 2024

US Equestrian would like to remind driving competition organizers that the deadline for 2024 driving FEI competition calendar applications is Monday, July 1, 2024.

Applications for FEI competitions must be submitted online through the USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org. Please refer to the updated FEI driving competition calendar policies and procedures, and direct questions to [email protected].

Requests for non-FEI national and short-format competition licenses should be sent to [email protected]. Any questions can be addressed to Anna Brooks Thomas, Director of Driving, at [email protected].

For more information, please visit the Combined Driving Organizer Resource page on USEF.org.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.