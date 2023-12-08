Deadline Extended for Nominations of US Equestrian Board of Directors and Athlete Advisory Committee

Lexington, Ky. - To ensure that all nominations are received, the US Equestrian Board of Directors and Athlete Advisory Committee nominations have been extended until December 8, 2023.

In December, elections will occur for the following athlete representative seats. Service will begin in January 2024 for the term indicated below.

USEF Board of Directors:

One Athlete Representative from the Olympic or Paralympic disciplines will be elected for a 4-year term. A position description and eligibility criteria for this seat can be found here.

Athlete Advisory Committee:

Additionally, eight (8) Athlete Representatives will be elected to serve on the Athlete Advisory Committee (AAC). One athlete from each of the FEI disciplines, with the exception of Para Equestrian which will have two athletes, will be elected to serve a 2-year term beginning in January 2024. A position description and eligibility criteria for this committee can be found here.

Election Process:

Nominations for the Athlete Representative seats will be accepted directly from athletes wishing to serve. Interested athletes are encouraged to thoroughly review the information in the documents linked above to verify their understanding of the criteria and to ensure their willingness to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of Board and/or committee membership.

Interest in AAC

Those athletes interested in serving in the role of Athlete Representative on the Athlete Advisory Committee can express their interest beginning November 14. Interested athletes must submit a Letter of Interest and current bio/resume/CV to [email protected] no later than 5:00 pm ET on December 8, 2023. Athletes must be current with their SafeSport Training.

Interest in Board of Directors

Those athletes interested in serving in the role of Athlete Representative on the Board of Directors can express their interest beginning November 14. Interested athletes must submit a Letter of Interest, current bio/resume/CV, and social media handles to [email protected] no later than 5:00 pm ET on December 8, 2023. Athletes must be current with their SafeSport Training and must successfully complete the background check under the USEF Safe Sport Policy. Any athlete who is currently in compliance with the background check requirement is not required to resubmit for another until the expiration of two years from the initial submission. The Board of Directors Athlete Representative information packet can be found here. After December 8, the Athletes’ Advisory Council will place on a ballot for electronic voting no more than two Athlete Director candidates per seat who are eligible under the criteria.

Voting will commence on December 15 and will close on December 29. The election results will be announced following the close of the election.

For additional information contact Sonja S. Keating, USEF General Counsel, at [email protected] or (859) 225-2045.